Deliveroo unveils Christmas campaign from Pablo
'The Ultimate Gift. Great Food’ campaign champions our shared love of great food
08 November 2021
Deliveroo has launched its Christmas campaign, built off the insight that as people get older, food during the festive period becomes just as exciting as the presents which excited us as kids.
Written by Charlie Gee and Tian Murphy, creative directors at Pablo, the campaign celebrates those foods that are enjoyed during Christmas, such as the burger ordered after the annual office party or the Indian feast enjoyed as a family on Christmas Eve.
It positions the food as a better gift than any Christmas socks and uses the line: ‘No-one ever said “Did you keep the receipt?” for a bucket of chicken.’
Pablo worked with director Noah Harris through Agile Films with post-production by Coffee & TV and sound by Jungle Studio. The campaign uses mixed media including stop motion and 2D animation alongside photography of the nation’s favourite dishes.
Created by the animation studio behind Isle of Dogs and Fantastic Mr. Fox, the hero 30” spot is accompanied by 10” spots communicating the selection available via Deliveroo across both its core restaurant and new on-demand grocery offerings. Both propositions are supported across TV, OOH, print, radio, social and digital.
Emily Somers, marketing director UKI at Deliveroo said: “At Deliveroo, we think there’s no better time than Christmas to celebrate the gift of great food in all its glory. Just like everyone else in the UK, it’s the time of the year that gets us the most excited about enjoying the food we love, whether it's a pizza in front of a festive film or a bhuna shared around the table with friends & family - it's the ultimate gift."
"After another very unusual year, we’re looking forward to joining the nation in celebrating the gift of great food this Christmas - enjoyed with family and friends. With tens of thousands of restaurants and grocery partners on Deliveroo, we’ll be here to keep giving it all season long."
Dan Watts, executive creative director at Pablo, added: "Christmas. A time to reflect and think of all the joy it brings. Like a double bacon cheeseburger with onion rings. Or perhaps a bucket of crispy chicken thighs. It's been fun working with Deliveroo to recreate that feeling of being a child again at Christmas, not just through the story, but in the physical world. Using intricate miniature sets and tactile stop frame animation, combined with classic 2D cartoon characters, the spot has a sense of playful nostalgia to it, like a toddler stomping through your living room on Christmas Eve."
