Deliveroo launches ‘England ‘Til We Dine’ Football Campaign through Pablo
Deliveroo has launched a football and food campaign celebrating its sponsorship of the England teams
03 June 2021
Created by Pablo, ‘England ‘Til We Dine’ plays on the role great food plays in our life while we'll be watching the tournament this summer.
Featuring Harry Maguire, Jack Grealish, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and Tyrone Mings, the campaign shows the stars taking their eye off the ball and fixating on food from around the world. It is voiced by television presenter and comedian, Karl Pilkington, who voiced the rhythmic subversion of the traditional football song “England ‘til I Die”
Tom Woodington & Robin Temple, Creative Directors at Pablo London said “England 'til we Dine' started out as a fun little observation about our relationship with food and football; there’s something beautiful about chanting for England while tucking into something delicious from Italy or Indonesia. It’s been great seeing this new chapter of Deliveroo’s ‘Food. We Get It’ platform being brought to life by a brilliant director and photographer, lots of talented colleagues and the one and only Karl Pilkington.”
Caroline Harris, Marketing Director, UKI at Deliveroo, said: “Deliveroo is a proud sponsor of the England team, and like the rest of the nation, we’ll be chanting and cheering them on during the games. Our ‘England ‘Til We Dine’ campaign playfully captures the spirit of how we really are loyal to the core but when it comes to our match-day line-up, we want to eat food from other cultures and eagerly open the door for a dhansak.”
Deliveroo’s ‘England ‘Til We Dine’ campaign will run across TV, OOH, print, radio and digital during the next 6 weeks.
