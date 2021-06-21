Humble knows to listen first.

Humble knows that brand communications serve purpose: commercial results and ongoing brand engagement.

Creativity and entertainment are important, they open the door by getting you noticed and creating a feeling about your brand; but they must translate to buying behaviour.

We create brands that are loveable, but are also relatable; that connect to people’s lives in clear and understandable ways. That are easy to buy.

To create these brands, we always start with a (deceptively simple) question:

how do we genuinely make the lives of our customers better?

And the power of great creativity allows us to reach and connect to more people with this message. Because brands with real talkability generate unfair reach and fame, a feeling of validation from one person to another. But do so in ways that feel part of the fabric of our customer’s daily lives. This combination is important when you are not the biggest in your market.

Humble knows that none of us are as strong as all of us. We do this as a team, with energy. After all there is no greater feeling than winning as a team and surprising all those around you.

pablolondon.com

