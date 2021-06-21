Meet Pablo's new joint managing directors

The independently owned Pablo has just shaken up its management team, promoting Harriet Knight to joint managing director and brining in Hannah Penn from AMV as her counterpart.

The pair replace Peter Moulton, a founding partner, who will now take on the role of chief operating officer.

The moves come as Pablo sits atop the new business league. So, what can we expect from the new duo, who have been given authority by chief executive (and big-time rugby fan) Gareth Mercer to put their own stamp on the agency?

How will you divide the responsibilities of MD?

At the moment, it’s a bit like dating, and we feel like we’re in the early stages of a relationship, getting to know each other, understanding each other’s strengths and weaknesses (Hannah has certainly already spotted my Achilles heel of tardiness, I’m sure) and seeing if each other’s Tinder profiles were totally accurate.

But ultimately, we’re looking to complement each other's skill sets; working, learning and leading together. We’re looking to be the yin to one another's yang if you will.

One of the interesting things about how Pablo is set up is that we operate a ‘Now’ and ‘Next’ organisational structure (which Harriet was the architect of) - not just at an account level, but also a management level as well. You’ll notice that at most levels of management we have a tag team, Dan Watts and Tim Snape as ECDs is one such example. Why? Because we feel it’s very hard to operate in a traditional agency leadership model of just three people as it can actually limit a number of things such as growth, ability to support and develop young talent and ultimately sharing the load of the day-to-day management and delivering on the future vision of the agency. Our roles as Joint Managing Directors are no different. It’s absolutely vital in somewhere like Pablo that we’re not just focused on landing the plane right now (as we are doing with the latest addition to the fold of DFS), but also looking ahead to what's next; what’s the next creative opportunity, what’s the next thing in culture and society we can have an impact on. This approach is what helps us be Pablo. What gives us a sense of forward momentum. And with two of us as Joint MD’s we can wingwoman each other to switch between the Now and Next focus and ensure that we don't lose that.

Gareth [Mercer, Pablo’s CEO] has said you can put your own stamp on things, ripping up the rule book where appropriate. What plans do you have, what will you discard and what will you enhance?

For us, it’s all about creating space for great work to thrive whilst being agile. Part of that is about making the process and the way we operate conducive to the creative. And the other part is about ensuring that we create a place that people actually look forward to coming in to work each day. We work in one of the most fun and exciting industries, and bringing to life creative ideas should be nothing but enjoyable. What we’re ultimately motivated by in our approach is making Pablo the best place in the world for the best talent in the industry to do what they do. So, we’ll rip up anything that gets in the way of our people doing what they enjoy, in a way they enjoy doing.

There are so many incredible things about Pablo that have got us to where we are today and we would be foolish to not recognise these. Part of that is not taking all of the industry’s received wisdom as gospel. Pablo is at its best when it’s shaped more like a lean, agile, speedboat, not a big tankard chugging along. That’s something we mustn’t lose. And working together (both with clients and other agencies) is hard-wired into the process. We ‘front-load’ the thinking to get to ideas early, reaching a consensus together before getting our collective shoulders behind the work. We don’t believe in ta-dah moments and love to engage clients early in the creative process and keep them involved; and that allows us to create a unified mentality across our team and our clients, creating a shared vision and agenda. And we actively encourage Pablos to have a growth mindset and embrace a spirit of entrepreneurialism (or as we call it internally ‘Be more Gareth’). For example, most people don’t know this (as we never shout about it) but Pablo has created products including an alcopop brand, owns its own restaurant and mobile coffee business. We want to keep building on this and finding ways to get better and better at it. Gareth has always said that the best thing about Pablo is that if we see a better way or something isn't working, we just change it. We intend to do just that. For example, our Head of Production found a great way to link creativity and agility to the Deliveroo account by building our own production studio. I (Harriet) really enjoyed supporting him to craft that offer.

We want to create a space where people are actively encouraged to be entrepreneurial, where everyone has a voice and a part to play and being a brand that demonstrated our point of view, take part in the conversation and is defined just as much by its behaviours as we are by the work (giving up our office last year and donating savings to Shelter being one such example of this which we’d love to do more of).

Pablo is top of the new business league table, having steadily risen in profile over the past few years. How do you intend to keep pushing it?

In all honesty, the last year for Pablo has been an incredible learning curve but one we are very thankful for as it’s one of the key drivers of being top of that league table. We’re a very different shaped agency coming out of Covid than we were going into it. We often say that it feels like Pablo is now ‘coming of age’ going from being a teenager to a young adult and the last year has been a big part of that. Key for us will be harnessing these learnings as we re-enter this new world - continuing to be more proactive in our thinking, continue to change the rules, keeping learning, focusing on what’s possible, creating different shaped ideas, embracing that entrepreneurial spirit, nailing our ‘now’ and ‘next’ system so we’re always looking ahead, being more decisive and learning to say no to opportunities that aren’t the right fit so we don't overstretch ourselves. This attitude really is what has helped us create new partnerships with Costa, DFS, Deliveroo and Betfair over the last year. It now feels like we have found our mojo and really got into our stride. Making great, talked about work for these and all our clients will be our best advert for future growth. And we’ll continue to be looking to pick the very best partners on our journey to help us do this, as we have so far this year. We want to ensure we stay relentlessly restless, driven and hungry, and protect our incredibly precious culture and what makes us such a special place to work as we grow and get to welcome even more brilliant future Pablos.