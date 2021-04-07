Pablo works with schools in East London and offers placement courses

In 2021, we launched our first Diversity & Inclusion programme, which has become part of our ‘People’ strategy for the next year. As a part of this programme, not only are we offering training initiatives, mentoring, external speakers and people-specific programs to our staff, but we will also be launching our first-ever creative placement program in August 2021.

As we reach Spring, we will be partnering with schools and sixth forms in East London from lower-income boroughs, encouraging their 16 –19-year-old students to come on a four-week paid creative placement with us. They’ll learn how to unlock creativity – writing scripts, print ads, mastering the art of social and digital in our fragmented media landscape and getting a real taste for the industry.

For us, we know these young people may have been let down before, they may have been overlooked or have never even heard of our industry. This is a pastoral, training and damn-good time placement programme which, though we know is small for now, will start to take steps to close the access and diversity gap in our industry – particularly in the creative department.

pablolondon.com