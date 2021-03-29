Lucky Generals Actively Encourages Those From Lower Socioeconomic Backgrounds

Lucky Barracks

Our employment scheme was launched in early 2020, but due to lockdown restrictions was put on pause, as we wanted to give our young people an engaging and educational experience - which didn't feel doable working from home. We opened applications and met with a number of applicants - including via The Princes Trust (see below).

Creative Mentor Network helps young people from diverse socioeconomic backgrounds to break into creative industries, through its mentoring programme.

We've partnered with CMN for four years and almost 50 Generals have become mentors, and developed ongoing relationships with their mentees, helping them to break into advertising, production, design, music and post-production

We've supported Bryanston Square as part of its “unlock” programme, which takes young people from traditionally lower socioeconomic areas of the UK, and introduces them to different industries during away days in London. We've placed two interns from amongst the groups of students who have visited.

The Princes Trust - gethired.org.uk

As part of our recruitment drive for Lucky Barracks, we worked with The Princes Trust. We attended their London 'Get Hired' Day and interviewed over 40 diverse applicants. Two applicants were offered spots in Lucky Barracks, but due to COVID couldn't accept their places after lockdown.

Middlesex University Lectures

We recently partnered with Middlesex University as part of its MSc in Strategic Marketing and MSc Corporate and Marketing Communication courses. Middlesex University typically has students from lower socioeconomic backgrounds, and many of them work full-time while studying in the evenings. We are now in talks about supporting them as part of their syllabus on a more long-term basis.

