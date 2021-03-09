Gravity Road to launch partnership with Creative Access

Creative Access internships: We're in the process of launching an internship program aimed at diversifying the talent pool.

We will be partnering with Creative Access and offering six-month rolling internships to two candidates. We support their mission to champion talented people from groups that are under-represented in terms of ethnicity, socio-economic background and disability; not just enter the creative industries, but to thrive when they get in.

We agree that only then will the industry truly reflect and engage broader society.

The aim is to launch our initiative in partnership with Creative Access in June/July 2021.

Inclusive hiring: We use structured interviews and grading schemes to ensure that each candidate is assessed based on the same criteria and has the same opportunity to shine.