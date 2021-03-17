Ogilvy UK Supports Those At The Start Of Their Careers

Two new partnerships with Brixton Finishing School and Uptree also help us to build a talent pipeline with diverse, engaged young people. Both partnerships have been successful, each one hosting their own work experience days (virtual and live,) and becoming direct talent streams for our Pipe Programme.

We have worked with external partners to provide unique and inspiring experiences, bringing on two new training providers, Bauer Academy and Multiverse (previously White Hat).

We were also part of the IPA Junior Creative Advertising trailblazer, working with the team to design a new apprenticeship qualification for new entrants into creative roles and were one of the first agencies to launch their programme.

Signed off in 2020, we hired 10 apprentices to Ogilvy who are currently studying for the qualification as part of the wider Pipe Programme.

Over the past year, we increased our apprentice intake by 75 per cent, ring-fencing roles and committing to hiring apprentices from under-represented backgrounds throughout the pandemic and beyond.

In 2020, we converted eight of nine apprentices hired in 2018 to permanent employees.

