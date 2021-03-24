Havas London On Building a Diverse Network

Havas Doorway

Havas Doorway events are immersion day experiences to drive awareness and accessibility of our industry whilst building key networks within our communities.

Run with partner schools, colleges and community groups (such as the Copenhagen Youth Project), they offer an insight into what it’s like working at Havas as well as the career journeys of people across the Havas UK Village.

Part of the events include a workshop where participants respond to a real agency brief as a way to bring what we do to life. Doorway events are also opportunities to signpost live opportunities including entry level/junior roles and internships - so very literally a doorway into our business!

HKX Platform

If you're an aspiring media planner, creative, strategist, or not quite sure what you want to do, but know you like the look of what you've seen, then check out HKX Platform.