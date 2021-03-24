Carling Made Local by Havas
Havas London On Building a Diverse Network
Havas Doorway and HKX Platform initiatives on offer
Havas Doorway
Havas Doorway events are immersion day experiences to drive awareness and accessibility of our industry whilst building key networks within our communities.
Run with partner schools, colleges and community groups (such as the Copenhagen Youth Project), they offer an insight into what it’s like working at Havas as well as the career journeys of people across the Havas UK Village.
Part of the events include a workshop where participants respond to a real agency brief as a way to bring what we do to life. Doorway events are also opportunities to signpost live opportunities including entry level/junior roles and internships - so very literally a doorway into our business!
HKX Platform
If you're an aspiring media planner, creative, strategist, or not quite sure what you want to do, but know you like the look of what you've seen, then check out HKX Platform.
This unique placement is aimed at entry level candidates from diverse backgrounds, with no prior experience or education required.
A three-month crash course in media and advertising, paying London Living Wage, for people to gain industry experience, positioned in the heart of agency life, part of a real team working on real briefs and for real clients.
We’ve also got a partnership with Creative Mentor Network, which works with young people from lower socio-economic backgrounds. The partnership is based within our building.