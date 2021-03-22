Atomic london Creates 'Equality In Access' Outreach Programme

Rope Ladder

Rope Ladder exists to take an actionable and positive stance to improve inclusion and diversity within the creative industry.

It is built on the belief that together we are stronger and by pulling together as a collective we can begin to make a more significant difference in our industries effort to improve diversity and inclusion.

How does this work? By joining together, we can be much stronger than acting on our own. Rope Ladder marries the minds from the most influential creative businesses to drive a single Inclusivity & Diversity agenda.

Acting as a council, Rope Ladder takes the objectives of each of its members to ladder up to one overarching strategy, pulling together resources, time and energy from each business to serve a common purpose. By bringing together their members as one, we look to provide three things:

EDUCATION & INSPIRATION. KNOWLEDGE SHARING. REACH.

Rope Ladder exists to educate and inspire people about the creative industry. One of the biggest barriers to attracting talent is that not enough people know about all the different opportunities that exist.

Rope Ladder helps remove that barrier by educating and inspiring people from every corner of the country about all the different careers available.

Rope Ladder provides a space to share knowledge and learn what other businesses are doing with their own individual strategies. Providing a forum for companies of all shapes and sizes to swap notes, compare and learn from each other.

As individual businesses it can be tough to have the reach that is required to make a difference. Rope Ladder removes that barrier by offering a collective of businesses that can give you that scale.

Rope Ladder multiplies that possibility to reach communities and organisations far and wide across the country, leaning on local partners and collective pool of resource.

atomic-london.co.uk