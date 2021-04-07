Create Not Hate
Create Not Hate is back with fresh purpose
Reborn in 2020, it’s aim is to help marginalised inner city young people unlock their creative potential
Create Not Hate was initially set up by Trevor Robinson OBE in 2007 with a focus on gun and knife crime. In 2020, the murder of George Floyd and resurgence of Black Lives Matter reignited us with fresh purpose.
We have two important aims: to help young under-represented people to increase diversity in advertising, and to address social issues they live with every day.
Our latest campaign is double edged – opening the doors of the creative industries (BAME people account for just 11 per cent in the UK) and tackling systemic racism. To do this we help hard to reach young people create campaigns that shine fresh thinking on issues. We achieve this through hands-on workshops where we show them how the industry works, and ultimately involve them in producing their own work.
To see previous work visit http://createnothate.org/
For our young participants, being a part of the Create Not Hate network builds them up, gives them mentorship and meaningful opportunities.
For our industry, Create Not Hate drives diversity, fresh thinking, and more impactful advertising.
If you’re interested in getting involved as a young person, or as an agency or brand, please contact us on info@createnothate.org
A Mother’s Tear’ in 2007 (above) was the first short film to come out of the Create Not Hate process.
It was written by two 14 year old boys and gained huge media coverage and support.
Create Not Hate is currently working on a new campaign, to be created by under-represented young talent, for Shout 85258, the text messaging support service from charity Mental Health Innovations.
Shout is a free and confidential UK-wide text service for anyone struggling to cope. Launched in May 2019, it offers a silent and anonymous way for people to reach out at any time of day or night for help with issues such as anxiety, depression, suicide, loneliness, bullying, stress or self-harm.
The collaboration between Create Not Hate and Shout 85258 is to raise awareness of the support available through the service among young Black men.
Shout will work with young people recruited through Create Not Hate to develop creative concepts and executions for the campaign. It will do so with the help of outreach partners including schools and local councils.
The process will start with a series of workshops with young people to teach them about different aspects of the creative industries and talk about the creative brief. As before, industry mentors will also be involved to offer guidance and support throughout the creative development process.
The aim is to have work completed within eight weeks of the initial workshops. CNH will maintain contact with participating young people to ensure the opportunity is meaningful and long term.
The campaign will run OOH, on digital and social media.
Media will be handled by Total Media.
Create Not Hate are on the lookout for people to provide services to produce the young people’s creative ideas and give up time to mentor the young people. If you want to get involved or have any questions, please email info@createnothate.org
To find out more about Shout 85258, visit here.