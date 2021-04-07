Create Not Hate is back with fresh purpose

Create Not Hate was initially set up by Trevor Robinson OBE in 2007 with a focus on gun and knife crime. In 2020, the murder of George Floyd and resurgence of Black Lives Matter reignited us with fresh purpose.

We have two important aims: to help young under-represented people to increase diversity in advertising, and to address social issues they live with every day.

Our latest campaign is double edged – opening the doors of the creative industries (BAME people account for just 11 per cent in the UK) and tackling systemic racism. To do this we help hard to reach young people create campaigns that shine fresh thinking on issues. We achieve this through hands-on workshops where we show them how the industry works, and ultimately involve them in producing their own work.

To see previous work visit http://createnothate.org/

For our young participants, being a part of the Create Not Hate network builds them up, gives them mentorship and meaningful opportunities.

For our industry, Create Not Hate drives diversity, fresh thinking, and more impactful advertising.

If you’re interested in getting involved as a young person, or as an agency or brand, please contact us on info@createnothate.org