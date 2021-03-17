Rufus Leonard Bets On The Future Of Our Industry

RAW initiative

RAW is about the people who are the future of our industry.

Our experience and knowledge, teamed with their ideas and fresh perspective, will shape the creative world of tomorrow.

The Rufus RAW initiative gives us the opportunity to build a collaborative culture from the ground up – to mentor, empower and learn from the talent of tomorrow. Working with schools and universities to stage Rufus agency days and internships; together, we’re raising our creative game.

The primary objective of our internship is to attract and retain top talent.

To build from bottom up, stimulating other members of Rufus and giving them management experience by mentoring the interns.