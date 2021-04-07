Creature London Anchors On Entry-Level Talent

Dan Cullen-Shute, Creature’s CEO & Founder, describes the agency’s initiatives:

“Every member of the Creature team is contractually obliged to work as a mentor for XLP, an organisation that works with young people from disadvantaged backgrounds to help them complete their education and make the first steps in their career.

This might not be explicitly advertising, but it does allow us to showcase the opportunities available to a group of people who may never have even considered the industry.

We are part of the Social Mobility Foundation’s Employer Coalition. A charity which aims to make a practical improvement in social mobility for young people, we support and advocate for the work they do whether that is with marketing, office space or adding our name as support for their initiatives.

We are also going to be contributing to their Social Mobility Index which will benchmark and rank employer’s performance in this area.

We also work with Brixton Finishing School; are sponsors of School Communication Arts; and our co-founder and CCO, Stu Outhwaite-Noel works as an ambassador for Leo – a tool to help neurodiverse audiences access advertising resources more easily - and Creature is a partner with Hidden, a recruitment company that use bias-free technology to find the perfect talent for the agency based on aptitude not background.”

creaturelondon.com