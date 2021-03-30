Adam&Eve DDB Supports Community Outreach Programmes

Creative Equals Comeback Programme

We are in our second year of this scheme, which was developed to arm female creatives who had been on career breaks for 15 months or more with the tools, skills, knowledge and confidence to secure a full-time or freelance position whilst refreshing their portfolio.

The Avenues Youth Project

The Avenues Youth Project provides open-access after-school and holiday programmes for young people aged 8-18 year olds in a disadvantaged area of West London, not far from our office. In addition to fundraising for their programmes, we have hosted special taster sessions for young Avenues' members to learn about the industry.

Joined Up thinking

We have teamed up with JoinedUp Thinking to create and run a nine-week Creative Media programme for young people not in education, employment or training. JoinedUp Thinking is a youth organisation that empowers racially diverse young people to stand out and reach their potential.

The Ideas Foundation

We’re the official founding agency partner of the Ideas Foundation and are working with the Ideas Foundation on two major projects that will aim to educate and inspire children from less privileged backgrounds about our industry with support from local MPs and NATE (National Association of the Teaching of English).

Brixton Finishing School

We have sponsored Brixton Finishing School since January 2019, and our staff provide mentoring to BFS students. Earlier this year BFS launched a new online programme open to 18-to-25-year olds across the UK.

Media Trust

We run workshops to support Media Trust’s “Creativity Works” 10-week bootcamp to help young Londoners break into the media and creative industry.

Apprenticeships via The Industry Club and Creative Pioneers

For the second year running we have taken on a Production apprentice through Creative Pioneers on a 15-month paid placement, with 20 per cent of time dedicated to study. We took on project management apprentice in February through Marketing Debuts, The Industry Club’s entry level recruitment programme for young people from backgrounds underrepresented in the creative communications industry.

#10000BlackInterns

Through #10000BlackInterns we will offer paid internships to black talent, starting in Summer 2022 when the programme launches.

Just Runners

We have partnered with Just Runners to secure opportunities for people from diverse groups as runners on productions, after providing them with training. We mandate the use of Just runners on all of our productions.

