Brixton Finishing School presents The AD-Cademy

The industry is vast - whatever you are passionate about there is potentially a role that will suit your talents. Many entry-level roles are vocations - no prior experience or degree is needed. It’s also very well paid with excellent benefits and progression prospects.

Created by industry experts, the course supports fresh talent into paid placements and roles.

It is curated by Brixton Finishing School, an award-winning employability project with outstanding success in placing talent from ‘underrepresented’ backgrounds into jobs at big name organisations.

We work to dismantle systemic barriers to entry, including race, class and location. For too long the industry has been ‘lopsided’ - dominated by a single type of voice (white, male, privately educated, from the South East of England). We seek to create balance by building an alternative route to success. The AD-Cademy is that route.

The work we produce is only as good as the people we employ. We need you to thrive. We have a host of industry partners who wish to support your development so you thrive too.

To find out more and register, visit https://www.theadcademy.org/