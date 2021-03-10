About Bloody Time, BBH
Bartle Bogle Hegarty Supports Diverse Outreach Programmes
BBH has a number of initiatives. including Hidden, Creative Access and Creative Mentor Network
Hidden - BBH has embarked on a partnership with industry leading bias-free recruitment agency Hidden. The aim is to create a new, modern, inclusive and open recruitment process by creating equitable hiring processes which enable all talent to have equal access and opportunity within BBH. Hidden create diverse talent and inclusive culture strategies for a better working world, working closely with teams and hiring managers.
Google Apprentice Career Day - BBH partnered with Google to give their 13 digital marketing apprentices an introduction to the advertising industry. We discussed their aspirations and ambitions and the career opportunities available at BBH.
The Unmistakables - We formed a strategic partnership with The Unmistakables, an award-winning consultancy that makes organisations and their marketing communications inclusive by design. The partnership has one key goal: build Cultural Confidence in our people so our work is more inclusive and diverse.
The Dots Fast Track 50 - BBH supported the Dots' brilliant Fast Track 50 programme, which gives rising stars unrivalled access to industry opportunities. All Fast Trackers have either not attended university, or are first in their family to graduate. Attending the "Speed Recruitment" event, we talked nine Fast Trackers through the agency and what a career in advertising looks like across the various disciplines. We were fortunate enough to hire one of the Fast Trackers, Victoria, who became a "Face to Watch" in Campaign magazine last year.
Creative Access - We have a partnership with Creative Access, which fills a gap in the current creative landscape by helping young people from underrepresented communities to secure jobs in creative companies.
Creative Mentor Network - BBH is a partner with CMN whose mission is to build a society where every young person can achieve their potential in the creative world of work, irrespective of their start in life. BBH takes part in CMN’s mentor development programme, which trains industry professionals in coaching and creating inclusive cultures.
Barn - We are hugely proud of our in-house creative internship scheme. We take on x3 teams every 12 weeks (some are extended) and teams work on live briefs, proactive “Projects for Good” and often come up with proactive work for brands in the building. It’s run by our very own Marc and Callum who work closely with colleges including Watford with whom we run events with each Summer.