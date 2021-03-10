Bartle Bogle Hegarty Supports Diverse Outreach Programmes

The Dots Fast Track 50 - BBH supported the Dots' brilliant Fast Track 50 programme, which gives rising stars unrivalled access to industry opportunities. All Fast Trackers have either not attended university, or are first in their family to graduate. Attending the "Speed Recruitment" event, we talked nine Fast Trackers through the agency and what a career in advertising looks like across the various disciplines. We were fortunate enough to hire one of the Fast Trackers, Victoria, who became a "Face to Watch" in Campaign magazine last year.