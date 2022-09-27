CEO Xav Rees & CCO Vicki Maguire
Havas London
Our mission is to make a meaningful difference to the businesses, the brands and the lives of the people we work with
We are Havas UK’s flagship creative agency. We’re the only major UK advertising agency to share a single building with every other specialist business in our network, all under a single P&L. Sitting within the Havas Village in King’s Cross affords us some clear advantages; none more so than our ability to build bespoke, multi-discipline teams around our clients, whatever their business need.
These are not teams that are together on paper alone, but teams physically, culturally, logistically, and financially aligned.
This set-up, alongside our partnership with Vivendi and companies including Universal Music Group, Canal+, StudioCanal and Gameloft, allows us to complement – not replicate – our specialisms.
Spearheaded by CEO Xavier Rees, Chief Creative Officer Vicki Maguire, Chief Client Officer James Fox and Head of Strategy Britt Iversen, we work with some of the largest, most influential and most ambitious organisations in the world, including Reckitt, Asda, Molson Coors, the Department for Education, Hain Celestial, Kraft Heinz and EDF.
1/5Durex - Let's Not Go Back to Normal
2/5The Black Plaque Project
3/5The DfE - Every Lesson Shapes a Life
4/5The OU - The Future is Open 1.jpg
5/5Asda - Jump into Autumn 1.jpg
In 2018, we became the first major advertising agency to achieve B Corporation certification – joining a global movement of pioneering companies using business as a force for good. To certify, we met rigorous standards of accountability, transparency and social and environmental performance, as well as legally placing impact on people and planet alongside profit in any decision we make.
As well as Havas London, Rees – who is a B Corp UK ambassador and member of the IPA Council, Effie UK Council and Creative Equals’ advisory board – also runs specialist customer engagement and data agency Havas CX helia.
Based out of London and Cirencester, it is the flagship UK agency in Havas’ global customer experience network, Havas CX. Its clients – some of the largest in the market – include Compare The Market, Lloyds Banking Group, Starbucks, Tesco, Volvo and the Open University.