Havas London

We are Havas UK’s flagship creative agency. We’re the only major UK advertising agency to share a single building with every other specialist business in our network, all under a single P&L. Sitting within the Havas Village in King’s Cross affords us some clear advantages; none more so than our ability to build bespoke, multi-discipline teams around our clients, whatever their business need.

These are not teams that are together on paper alone, but teams physically, culturally, logistically, and financially aligned.

This set-up, alongside our partnership with Vivendi and companies including Universal Music Group, Canal+, StudioCanal and Gameloft, allows us to complement – not replicate – our specialisms.

Spearheaded by CEO Xavier Rees, Chief Creative Officer Vicki Maguire, Chief Client Officer James Fox and Head of Strategy Britt Iversen, we work with some of the largest, most influential and most ambitious organisations in the world, including Reckitt, Asda, Molson Coors, the Department for Education, Hain Celestial, Kraft Heinz and EDF.