Asda Celebrates New Loyalty Programme In 'Gamified' Ad

Mark Baxter, senior director for loyalty at Asda, said: We’re incredibly excited to be able to give all our customers access to Asda Rewards across the UK so they can start to earn Rewards & build their Cashpot. We know that times are tough for families right now, so its great to be able to reward them for simply shopping with us”

Vicki Maguire, chief creative officer at Havas London, says: “Who knew being rewarded for doing your shopping was this much fun? It’s a bit bleak out there, and Asda Rewards couldn’t have come at a better time. We wanted to capture the playful dynamics, like in-app missions and the hunt for Star Buys, that help Asda customers feel like winners every time they shop – offering an antidote to all the doom and gloom. Game on.”

Asda Rewards, which has been trialled in several different regions since last October, has already seen more than 3.9m downloads of the Asda Rewards app. Since the trial of the app began, Asda Rewards users have already built up over £19m in their Cashpots.

Customers can keep track of their Cashpots as they shop and use the savings to create a voucher giving them money off their next shop. For online customers, the Asda Rewards app will link to their Asda.com account, making it even easier to earn rewards every time they shop.

Customers can download the Asda Rewards app here: https://www.asda.com/rewards