Vanish meets Brentford FC Fans to celebrate reuse and rewear of football kit

Each year, Premier League football clubs change the design of their kits and fans queue up to buy the latest version. This year, Brentford FC is taking a stand and keeping the same kit for at least two years to save money for fans and to be more environmentally friendly.

Vanish is celebrating this and encouraging rewear, care and reuse of clothing with tactical OOH created by Havas London – going live at sites around the stadium, on the eve of Brentford FC’s home game against Chelsea.

‘Bees are good for the environment’ is a play on words that gives a shoutout to the football club for taking on this sustainable stand and cheering on fans for rewearing.

As part of the Vanish ‘Rewear’ campaign, this work brings environmentally friendly ideas to the public and gets into the thick of fan excitement and a sense of celebration.

James Johnstone, senior account director at Havas London said “Inspiration on how to change our attitudes towards clothes, and ultimately our behaviour in wearing them, can come from anywhere. We were thrilled to see a team like Brentford FC leading from the front, and bringing this issue into the mainstream world of football.

"Vanish is all about supporting and celebrating anyone who champions the spirit of Rewear. Well played, Brentford!”