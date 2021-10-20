Lemsip Presents Cold Hack To Help Target Early Cold Season

The new TVC shows a man showing early signs of a cold and then runs through the multiple ‘old wives tales’ remedies that are not as effective as using Lemsip First Action. Familiar home solutions from chicken soup, eating lemons, sweating out a cold in a sauna and hoping that a good night’s sleep will make symptoms just go away, are all displayed to comedic effect. The work’s punchline shows how Lemsip First Action is a prevention method that can be relied upon and that it is clinically proven to help stop a cold early.

The campaign will run on TV, OOH and digital formats in the UK and Republic of Ireland.

Cristina Pindaru, category marketing manager for Winter Meds at Reckitt said, “Our new campaign, created with Havas, establishes Lemsip First Action as a credible, effective product that helps stop a cold early. We’re all probably guilty of searching for remedies on the internet and trying all manner of unproven ideas, but this is the one cold and flu hack you can rely on. We’re very proud of the way this creative work articulates this.”

Dave Mygind, creative director at Havas London says, “We’ve really loved creating a fun and cheeky new point of view for this Lemsip ‘younger sibling’. We all know those classic cold hacks we try every winter don’t really work, so it’s been fun to contrast this with a new cold hack that really does. As a bonus, thanks to our mates at Papaya Films, it’s all presented in a really funny and stylish way.”