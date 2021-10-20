Havas London x Lemsip

Lemsip Presents Cold Hack To Help Target Early Cold Season

Havas London’s latest work for Reckitt presents Lemsip First Action as the effective product that gets to work early to help stop colds in their tracks

By Creative Salon

20 October 2021

The new TVC shows a man showing early signs of a cold and then runs through the multiple ‘old wives tales’ remedies that are not as effective as using Lemsip First Action. Familiar home solutions from chicken soup, eating lemons, sweating out a cold in a sauna and hoping that a good night’s sleep will make symptoms just go away, are all displayed to comedic effect. The work’s punchline shows how Lemsip First Action is a prevention method that can be relied upon and that it is clinically proven to help stop a cold early.

The campaign will run on TV, OOH and digital formats in the UK and Republic of Ireland.

Cristina Pindaru, category marketing manager for Winter Meds at Reckitt said, “Our new campaign, created with Havas, establishes Lemsip First Action as a credible, effective product that helps stop a cold early. We’re all probably guilty of searching for remedies on the internet and trying all manner of unproven ideas, but this is the one cold and flu hack you can rely on. We’re very proud of the way this creative work articulates this.”

Dave Mygind, creative director at Havas London says, “We’ve really loved creating a fun and cheeky new point of view for this Lemsip ‘younger sibling’. We all know those classic cold hacks we try every winter don’t really work, so it’s been fun to contrast this with a new cold hack that really does. As a bonus, thanks to our mates at Papaya Films, it’s all presented in a really funny and stylish way.”

CREDITS

Global Executive Creative Director – Elliot Harris

Creative Director - Dave Mygind

Creative - Amy-Rose Lynch

Account Director - Matt Ramage

Senior Account Manager - Nicole Burgess

Agency Producer - Stephanie Cleak

Director - Julia Rogowska - Papaya Films

Producers - Wojtek Skiba and Weronika Orlow

Editor - Bryan Rarrer via Unit

Post - Unit Post Production

Sound Design - Tom Lane via Creative Outpost

DoP - Thomas Ziolkowski

Media Planning and Buying – ZenithOptimedia

Share

LinkedIn iconx

Now read

Your Privacy

We use cookies to give you the best online experience. Please let us know if you agree to all of these cookies.