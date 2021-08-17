Rekorderlig returns to TV after four-year absence with Havas London campaign
Molson Coors has launched a brand campaign for Rekorderlig aimed at adults aged 20-34 to drive awareness of the brand and to get the name ‘Rekorderlig’ on people’s lips this summer
17 August 2021
The campaign celebrates the beautiful spirit of Sweden that Rekorderlig seeks to embody through an eye-catching, colourful and fast-paced film.
The aim is to put the brand front of mind for consumers and show the fun, spirited world Rekorderlig was born to embody, and second is to make sure it is seen as the alcoholic drink of choice this summer.
The campaign, shot by Havas production business Havas Studios, is playful with a close-up of lips with colourful lipsticks reiterating the brand name in a fun, disruptive and upbeat way with an authentic Swedish voice over. The campaign is live for three months over the peak summer months. The TV campaign will go live in August and is supported by a paid social, YouTube, VOD and OOH campaign.
The campaign will drive awareness for the core range from Rekorderlig which includes Strawberry-Lime cider, Wild Berries cider, Passionfruit cider, Mango-Raspberry cider and the latest additions, Pink Lemon cider and Watermelon-Citrus cider
Rebecca Mutty, Rekorderlig Brand Manager says: ‘Rekorderlig was born to embody the beautiful spirit of Sweden – a laid back yet positive, contemporary and stylish nation known for beautiful simplicity and making the most of the sun all year round! We’re proud to say our ciders are still made in Sweden using the water from a nearby stream to bring that beautifully refreshing spirit we were made to embody to our drinkers in every bottle of Rekorderlig all over the world. This campaign is our first masterbrand campaign in over 4 years and aims to bring the fun, engaging and beautifully Swedish spirit of Rekorderlig to life and get the name Rekorderlig back on people’s lips this summer!”
Vicki Maguire, Chief Creative Officer, Havas London says: “This is Rekorderlig confidently putting its name on the nation’s lips. It’s a shamelessly energetic, fun ad, centered around saying a word that has no familiarity in UK pronunciation and delivered with the unique charm of our Swedish friends.”
CREDITS
Project name: On People’s Lips
Client: Rekorderlig (Molson Coors)
Creative agency: Havas London
CCO: Vicki Maguire
Creative Director: Luke Williamson
Art director: Luke Williamson
Account team: Alec Campbell, Perla Perlini
Agency producer (film): Claire Lillis
CSO: Britt Iversen
Planner: Gus Powell
Media agency: Zenith
Media planner: Florence Ospici, Tony Hursey
Production company: Havas Studios
Producer: Adam Javes
Director: Harriet MacSween
DoP: Edward Gibbs
Editor: D-Fran, Jamie Munton
Post-production: Bubble TV
Soundtrack composer: Rex Banner
Audio post-production: Bubble TV