John West relaunch underlines nutritional credentials in new work from Havas

Canned fish brand John West has launched a new marketing campaign to underline its nutritional credentials, backed by a TV ad by Havas.

Billed as a significant evolution of its brand positioning strategy, strapline and visual identity, the new campaign aims to position John West as a broader health and nutrition brand. The strategy is focused on the theme of sustained nutrition powering body and mind, and uses the new tagline ‘Eat Strong Go Strong’.

John West’s advertising has traditionally focused on the brand’s 160-year-old heritage and the origins of the product. The new brand creative is about building a stronger connection with consumers by bringing to life John West’s functional product benefits and positive impact on consumers’ everyday lives.

In Havas' first TV work for the brand since winning the John West account last autumn, a girl is shown supported by the food she eats as she goes about her everyday life. The ad highlights the health benefits of the natural protein within John West’s core products, No Drain Fridge Pot and the newly re-branded On the Go, which provide the ‘inner strength’ to get her through her day.

The new brand positioning and TV ad were developed by Havas London, while media planning and buying was handled by Havas Media.

As part of the brand re-positioning, the ‘Eat Strong, Go Strong’ tagline will be activated in-store, and across all consumer touchpoints, including a mix of TV, VOD, social and gym TV advertising.

Paul Stephenson, Managing Director, John West Foods Ltd, said: “John West has an incredible heritage in making healthy, natural fish accessible to all. Our mission is to continue this and to inject some energy, interest, and value back into the category, and to help consumers re-engage and embrace the new with us.”

Vicki Maguire, Chief Creative Officer at Havas London, added: “Whatever your preconceptions of health and nutrition-focused advertising, think again. This is a big, bold, unexpected campaign full of personality, built on real human insight and avoiding any of the typical category tropes. The result is the kind of confident, eye-catching advertising befitting an iconic brand like John West, particularly at such a pivotal moment in its journey.”