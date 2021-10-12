Asda Announces 'The Big Freakend' in Halloween campaign

Following lacklustre excitement for Halloween in pandemic-stricken 2020, the new campaign by Havas London taps into the fact that this year halloween lands on the weekend.

'The Big Freakend' begins unremarkably enough, with a group of teenage friends walking into their local Asda store. Things start to get strange as they’re met by an Asda colleague with a jack-o'-lantern on their head rising out of a crate of pumpkins.

A click of their fingers transforms the gang’s bemused faces into four more crudely carved, smiling lanterns – as they dance off to Dead or Alive's You Spin Me Round (Like a Record) down dark and misty, haunted house-esque aisles.