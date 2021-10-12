Asda Announces 'The Big Freakend' in Halloween campaign
The new campaign by Havas London celebrates the fact that the spooky holiday is landing on a weekend this year
12 October 2021
Following lacklustre excitement for Halloween in pandemic-stricken 2020, the new campaign by Havas London taps into the fact that this year halloween lands on the weekend.
'The Big Freakend' begins unremarkably enough, with a group of teenage friends walking into their local Asda store. Things start to get strange as they’re met by an Asda colleague with a jack-o'-lantern on their head rising out of a crate of pumpkins.
A click of their fingers transforms the gang’s bemused faces into four more crudely carved, smiling lanterns – as they dance off to Dead or Alive's You Spin Me Round (Like a Record) down dark and misty, haunted house-esque aisles.
The campaign is the second creative from Havas London for the supermarket brand, and stems from the 820 per cent increase in searches for Halloween products on Asda.com and George.com, with 37 per cent of customers planning to celebrate Halloween already picking up their Halloween essentials in store and online.
