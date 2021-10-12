Asda Announces 'The Big Freakend' in Halloween campaign

The new campaign by Havas London celebrates the fact that the spooky holiday is landing on a weekend this year

By Creative Salon

12 October 2021

Following lacklustre excitement for Halloween in pandemic-stricken 2020, the new campaign by Havas London taps into the fact that this year halloween lands on the weekend.

'The Big Freakend' begins unremarkably enough, with a group of teenage friends walking into their local Asda store. Things start to get strange as they’re met by an Asda colleague with a jack-o'-lantern on their head rising out of a crate of pumpkins.

A click of their fingers transforms the gang’s bemused faces into four more crudely carved, smiling lanterns – as they dance off to Dead or Alive's You Spin Me Round (Like a Record) down dark and misty, haunted house-esque aisles.

The campaign is the second creative from Havas London for the supermarket brand, and stems from the 820 per cent increase in searches for Halloween products on Asda.com and George.com, with 37 per cent of customers planning to celebrate Halloween already picking up their Halloween essentials in store and online.

CREDITS

Client: Asda

Title: The Big Freakend

Creative agency: Havas London

Chief Creative Officer: Vicki Maguire

Creative Director: Rob Potts, Dan Cole, Andy Garnett, Dan Bolton

Senior Creative: Sam Turk, Paul Robbins, Matt Skolar, Eoghain Clarke

Designer: Lorenzo Fruzza, Josh Toogood

Agency Executive Producer (film & digital): Adam Henderson

Agency Assistant Producer (film & digital): Debbie Ragasa

Agency Producer (print): Sarah Barclay, Dean Trendler, Hannah Levy

Head of Business Affairs: Annika Sintim

Managing Director: Jennifer Black

Head of Account Management: Megan Armitage

Account Director: Holly Creasey

Account Manager: Sophie Hodges

Account Executive: Goldy Gbedema

Group Chief Strategy Officer: Mark Sinnock

Senior Strategist: Ravi Matharu, Flo Sharp

Media agency: Spark

Production company: Biscuit Filmworks

Director: Big Red Button

Executive Producer: Rupert Reynolds-Maclean

Producer: Emily Atterton

Production Manager: Dan Dobrin

DoP: Dan Bronks

Edit: Shift

Editor: Saam Hodivala

Audio: No. 8

Audio engineers: Sam Robson, James Lyme

Post production & visual effects: Rascal Post

VFX Supervisor: Gareth Brannan

Post Producer: Lou Cherry

Colourist: Dave Ludlam

Share

LinkedIn iconx

Now read

Your Privacy

We use cookies to give you the best online experience. Please let us know if you agree to all of these cookies.