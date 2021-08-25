Havas London’s campaign for EDF showcases its zero emissions capability

The work is Havas London’s second major brand campaign for EDF, with this execution focused on a specific product: The GoElectric 35 tariff which allows customers to charge up their electric vehicles for less than £5 whilst they sleep. The first, which launched in September 2020, championed the company’s diverse electricity generation mix and underlined the fact that, unlike many of its historical and start-up rivals, EDF is generating zero carbon electricity at scale – and not just selling it.

Diana Bowden, Head of Brand and Marketing at EDF, said: “We’re excited to launch this campaign at a time when consumers up and down the country are increasingly aware of the urgency for action on climate change. As Britain’s biggest generator of zero carbon electricity, EDF is committed to helping Britain achieve net zero by 2050 and make it easier for people to make the switch to electric vehicles. With EDF’s great value electric car tariff - our customers can fill up for less than a fiver while they sleep. Plus, the tariff is backed by zero carbon electricity at zero extra cost. We wanted to show that, if you’re an EDF customer, doing something good for the planet can be good for your pocket too.”

Vicki Maguire, Chief Creative Officer at Havas, added: “We enjoyed telling the story of a night-time filled with quiet, purposeful activity - building up to the sound of birdsong as vehicles up and down the country light up, fully charged – their owners doing their bit in helping Britain achieve net zero.”

CREDITS

Client: EDF

Title: Busy Driving Nothing

Creative agency: Havas London

Chief Creative Officer: Vicki Maguire

Creative Director: Andy Lockley, Dan Cole, Andy Garnett

Art Director: Paul Robbins

Copywriter: Sam Turk

Strategy Director: Ravi Matharu

Strategist: Kerrie Boyes

Senior Account Director: Alec Campbell

Account Manager: Naomi Hollowday

Agency Producer: Charlotte Longgren

Agency Assistant Producer: Sian O’Halloran

Photographer: Frederick Paxton

Director/Production Co: Frederick Paxton - Academy

Executive Producer: Simon Cooper - Academy

Producer: Georgina Smith - Academy, David Keegan - Assembly Rooms

Editor: Jack Williams

Post-Production: Offline - Assembly Rooms; Online – Nineteentwenty

Sound Design: Sound Studio - 750mph; Sam Ashwell & Mike Bovill

Project Manager: Katie Kennedy

DoP: Stuart Bentley

Media planning/buying: Havas Media