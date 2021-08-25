Havas London’s campaign for EDF showcases its zero emissions capability
Havas London has launched campaign for EDF that shows how the company can help drivers reduce emissions whilst they sleep – by charging their cars overnight with zero-carbon electricity
25 August 2021
The campaign, which broke this week and will initially run for the next three months, spans TV and VOD as well as social and other digital channels.
The film shows EVs charge up on zero-carbon electricity throughout the night, accompanied by a hushed choral version of “Busy Doing Nothing”, the Richard M. Sherman tune which soundtracked Havas’ debut work for EDF.
The work is Havas London’s second major brand campaign for EDF, with this execution focused on a specific product: The GoElectric 35 tariff which allows customers to charge up their electric vehicles for less than £5 whilst they sleep. The first, which launched in September 2020, championed the company’s diverse electricity generation mix and underlined the fact that, unlike many of its historical and start-up rivals, EDF is generating zero carbon electricity at scale – and not just selling it.
Diana Bowden, Head of Brand and Marketing at EDF, said: “We’re excited to launch this campaign at a time when consumers up and down the country are increasingly aware of the urgency for action on climate change. As Britain’s biggest generator of zero carbon electricity, EDF is committed to helping Britain achieve net zero by 2050 and make it easier for people to make the switch to electric vehicles. With EDF’s great value electric car tariff - our customers can fill up for less than a fiver while they sleep. Plus, the tariff is backed by zero carbon electricity at zero extra cost. We wanted to show that, if you’re an EDF customer, doing something good for the planet can be good for your pocket too.”
Vicki Maguire, Chief Creative Officer at Havas, added: “We enjoyed telling the story of a night-time filled with quiet, purposeful activity - building up to the sound of birdsong as vehicles up and down the country light up, fully charged – their owners doing their bit in helping Britain achieve net zero.”
CREDITS
Client: EDF
Title: Busy Driving Nothing
Creative agency: Havas London
Chief Creative Officer: Vicki Maguire
Creative Director: Andy Lockley, Dan Cole, Andy Garnett
Art Director: Paul Robbins
Copywriter: Sam Turk
Strategy Director: Ravi Matharu
Strategist: Kerrie Boyes
Senior Account Director: Alec Campbell
Account Manager: Naomi Hollowday
Agency Producer: Charlotte Longgren
Agency Assistant Producer: Sian O’Halloran
Photographer: Frederick Paxton
Director/Production Co: Frederick Paxton - Academy
Executive Producer: Simon Cooper - Academy
Producer: Georgina Smith - Academy, David Keegan - Assembly Rooms
Editor: Jack Williams
Post-Production: Offline - Assembly Rooms; Online – Nineteentwenty
Sound Design: Sound Studio - 750mph; Sam Ashwell & Mike Bovill
Project Manager: Katie Kennedy
DoP: Stuart Bentley
Media planning/buying: Havas Media