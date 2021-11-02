Havas showcases how EDF is helping Britain put the 0 in Net Zero

A new campaign for EDF shows the ways in with the energy giant is helping Britain achieve Net Zero status.

Havas is the lead agency behind the OOH, which will run in Glasgow to coincide with COP26.

The campaign will continue until 18th November in both London and Glasgow, with the creative highlighting the fact that EDF, as Britain’s biggest generator of zero-carbon electricity, is helping Britain achieve Net Zero.

Working with Havas Media and out-of-home specialist Talon, EDF is ‘putting the Zero in Glasg0w’ with a giant mural, taxi wraps, billboards and 6-sheets along the routes to and from COP26 - targeting attendees of the event, which is being hosted to discuss global action on climate change.