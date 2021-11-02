Havas showcases how EDF is helping Britain put the 0 in Net Zero
The energy provider has launched a OOH campaign in Glasgow and London to coincide with COP26
02 November 2021
A new campaign for EDF shows the ways in with the energy giant is helping Britain achieve Net Zero status.
Havas is the lead agency behind the OOH, which will run in Glasgow to coincide with COP26.
The campaign will continue until 18th November in both London and Glasgow, with the creative highlighting the fact that EDF, as Britain’s biggest generator of zero-carbon electricity, is helping Britain achieve Net Zero.
Working with Havas Media and out-of-home specialist Talon, EDF is ‘putting the Zero in Glasg0w’ with a giant mural, taxi wraps, billboards and 6-sheets along the routes to and from COP26 - targeting attendees of the event, which is being hosted to discuss global action on climate change.
London
EDF will also take over Global’s Waterloo domination sites with 3D “Zero” billboards outside Waterloo station; again coinciding with COP26 to further raise awareness in the capital of EDF’s commitment to generating Britain’s zero-carbon electricity.
The campaign is complemented by paid digital activity across LinkedIn, Twitter and programmatic advertising to target people with an interest in energy, climate change and the environment, using similar creative.
Kate Woffinden, EDF’s brand campaign manager, said: “As Britain’s biggest generator of zero-carbon electricity - generating electricity from wind, nuclear and solar - EDF’s aim is to put low-carbon energy on the agenda. With the need for reliable low-carbon energy being thrown into the spotlight in November, as the eyes of the world turn to Glasgow, host city for the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), we wanted to make a bold and impactful statement about how we are getting involved.”
EDF is building two new nuclear reactors at Hinkley Point C, the first in a new generation of nuclear power stations in Britain providing zero-carbon electricity for around six million homes.