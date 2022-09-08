Carling raises a glass to friendship in Havas London campaign

Carling, the UK’s #1 lager, has unveiled its first major marketing campaign since 2019: an evolution of brand platform ‘Made Local’ which shifts its focus from the power of community to the power of friendship. ‘We’re made by our mates’, from Molson Coors’ lead UK creative agency Havas London, playfully celebrates those little moments that make great friendships – and the fundamental importance those friendships hold for all of us.

Made Local, which first launched in 2019, is rooted around the places and people that make us. While the original campaign shone a light on the neighbourhoods, communities and initiatives that make our society what it is, this new execution champions the relationships that make us who we are.

These are brought to life through a number of affectionate, authentic, character-driven ads that show real friendship. These will air alongside sports (including Sky Pubs) and other high-reach TV programming throughout the rest of the year. The campaign will be boosted by VOD and programmatic video, as well as live activity around Sky Sports content on Twitter and the targeting of engaged sports fans across Reddit.