'Do Play With Your Food' says Ella's Kitchen in new brand campaign

The campaign — the brand’s first since 2018 — coincides with with Ella’s Kitchen calling on the UK Government to implement the National Food Strategy recommendation of amending the early years curriculum (Early Years Foundation Stage) to include sensory food education as an early learning goal.

In it, it states: “Children should start their food education as young as possible, while their minds and palates are still open to new experiences. ‘Sensory food education’ should be added to the curriculum for nursery and reception classes. This teaching method – in which children are introduced to new foods and encouraged to explore them with all five senses – has been shown to increase children’s willingness to try fruit and vegetables.”

Despite such findings, Ella’s Kitchen found that two-thirds of parents (62 per cent) still tell their little ones not to play with food, while a third (27 per cent) think it isn’t good behaviour. This is why “Eat, Play, Love” aims to educate parents on the long-term benefits of disregarding conventional wisdom to allow their children to play with their food.

The film will be distributed via Good-Loop — the purpose-powered advertising platform that unites brands, consumers, charities and premium publishers to create a more meaningful advertising experience. Good-Loop, like both Ella’s Kitchen and Havas London, is a certified B Corporation – companies using business as a force for good by putting both people and planet on an equal footing with profit.

The film – a co-production between Havas Studios and Great Guns – was directed by Ben Brand. It was created by Diogo Abrantes & Chico Barrera at Havas London. Media planning and buying was handled by Havas Media.

Mark Cuddigan, chief executive at Ella’s Kitchen, says: “At Ella’s Kitchen, we firmly believe that children should play with their food. All the research suggests that doing so – and by experiencing food in a sensory way from a young age – leads to healthier long-term eating habits, and the associated health benefit that brings. That’s why this campaign is so important, and why we’re calling on the Government to adopt the National Food Strategy’s recommendation of adding sensory food education to the early years curriculum as a matter of urgency.

Mark Whelan, group chief creative officer at Havas UK, added: “Turns out my kids were right all along. And what a joyful way to spread the word from the good people of Ella’s Kitchen.”

Katie Keith, global head of content at Havas Studios and head of production at Havas London, said: “‘Eat, Play, Love’ really shows that it does truly take a Village. Not only enabling an exciting collaboration between Havas Studios and Havas London but also the fresh opportunity for a co-production with Great Guns, allowing us to work with the fantastic, upcoming director Ben Brand. Together we've successfully executed Ella’s Kitchen’s vision and the result is a joyous little film with an important message at its heart.”

