Madrí Excepcional Taps Havas For Debut Ad Campaign

Despite only launching in October 2020, Madrí Excepcional is already available on draught in more than 7500 venues, as well as in cans and bottles in supermarkets including Sainsbury’s, Tesco, Morrisons and Asda, and off-licences and convenience stores across the UK. During the past twelve weeks, Madrí Excepcional has broken into the top 10 draught lagers by sales value[1], and currently has the highest value and volume rate of sale per venue in the world lager category.

Door Roja, which aims to capitalise on this momentum, is the brand’s first above-the-line marketing campaign and includes TV, video-on-demand, out-of-home, experiential and social activations. Running for the next three months, it brings the vibrancy, warmth and progressive spirit of modern Madrid to the UK. At its heart is a new 60” TV ad, shot on location in Madrid by directing duo Julien & Quentin through Pulse Films, which combines the historic soul of the city with its open, urban, convivial present.

The campaign also includes three large, striking murals – in London’s Shoreditch, Manchester’s Northern Quarter and Birmingham’s Digbeth, hand-drawn by artist The Red Dress. Earlier this year, to mark the May Bank Holiday, Havas London and sister agencies Field Day and Red Havas devised an exclusive Madrí Excepcional takeover at London’s Vinegar Yard, bringing together Madrid-based artists, food vendors and street sounds.

Ryan McLaughlin, marketing controller - Premium Beers at Molson Coors says: “The reaction to Madrí Excepcional since launch, from venues, retailers and above all the public, has been, well, exceptional. While less than two years’ old, it’s clear it represents a unique, exciting, and sought-after option. This bold campaign – backed by significant investment – captures the soul of Madrid specifically, not just Spain, enabling the brand to continue to stand out against the sea of largely undifferentiated Mediterranean lagers in the growing world lager category.”

Britt Iversen, head of strategy at Havas London adds: “We have absolutely loved working with Molson Coors on the launch of Madrí Excepcional– bringing the urban energy and Spanish movement that sits at the heart of Madrid’s unique ‘Movida’ spirit to a category typically categorised by laidback sunshine by the sea.”