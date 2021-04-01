Agent Academy: your introduction to the creative and digital industry
Helping create an industry that reflects the world we live in
Agent Academy is a social enterprise, which exists to bring diverse, early talent into the digital and creative industry, breaking down barriers and offering access to industry to those who are otherwise locked out.
Six years since its inception, Agent Academy has directly supported hundreds of young people into industry careers and is recognised as a UK example of best practice when it comes to digital industry skills.
Agent Academy knows that the best workplaces are diverse; the most creative work comes from teams that are made up of people from different backgrounds, with different postcodes and life experiences. Agent Academy is working towards creating an industry that reflects the world we live in, which is why its door is open to everyone.
Agent Academy isn’t about qualifications or experience. Instead, it looks for people who are ambitious, driven and motivated and who are ready to change their life.
Agent Academy will nurture your natural talent, whilst equipping you with the skills that you need hit the ground running. You can find out more about the Agent Academy programme below, and if you have any questions, get in touch with the team for a chat.
THE PROGRAMME
Agent Academy’s 12-week, industry-led programme helps young people who want to break into the creative and digital industry but don't know where to start. The programme introduces you to the industry and gives you the opportunity to really experience it for yourself.
As part of the programme, you’ll get to work on a live project, with a real client. The hands-on approach to learning will give you the skills that the industry needs, putting you in the best possible position to hit the ground running in your exciting new career.
As a result of our programme, Agent Academy has helped hundreds of young people find their place in the creative and digital industry, who have gone on to gain meaningful employment. Could you be next?
The important stuff…
It’s FREE
12-weeks
2 days a week!
Who is it for?
You’re 18-25
You’ve left education
You’re creative & collaborative
You want to kickstart a creative & digital career
What you’ll get
Opportunity to work with a real client
Chance to work on a live brief
Make industry connections
Hands-on industry learning
LEAP
If you’re interested in applying for or finding out more about one of Agent Academy’s future programmes, get in touch with the team.
LEAP
Agent Academy has recently launched its free, unique, industry designed and personalised e-learning platform, Leap, to help people get the skills they need to kickstart a new career. The online platform allows you to learn in a new way, enabling you to realise your potential and find your place in the creative and digital industry.
Leap’s courses are designed by industry leaders, focusing on the skills they look for in aspiring marketers. It gives you a perfect first step into the industry, with solid foundations in the most important areas of marketing.
The great thing about Leap is it’s flexible and fits around your life, whether you’re at home or on the go. However you learn, Leap will help you gain the industry experience, insight, knowledge and know-how you need to change career and make a start in marketing.
As you make your way through the courses, Leap will build a skills portfolio that demonstrates and evidences the skills that you’ve learnt, helping you take the step into your next career.
To access Agent Academy’s free e-learning platform, LEAP, visit: www.learnwithleap.co.uk
PARTNERSHIPS
The creative and digital industry is always looking for new ways to attract and train talent. Skills are the most talked about topic when it comes to industry growth and it’s down to Agent Academy to find the right people for the job.
Agent Academy has positively impacted the creative and digital industry and has been able to do this with the help of its industry partners, who have contributed to the programmes and continue to advocate for the work that it does.
Agent Academy is always on the lookout for new partners, who can support its mission to help the future of creative and digital talent. Agent Academy’s door is always open to talk to individuals and businesses who are passionate about changing the lives of young people. If this sounds like you, then get in touch.