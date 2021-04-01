Agent Academy: your introduction to the creative and digital industry

THE PROGRAMME

Agent Academy’s 12-week, industry-led programme helps young people who want to break into the creative and digital industry but don't know where to start. The programme introduces you to the industry and gives you the opportunity to really experience it for yourself.

As part of the programme, you’ll get to work on a live project, with a real client. The hands-on approach to learning will give you the skills that the industry needs, putting you in the best possible position to hit the ground running in your exciting new career.

As a result of our programme, Agent Academy has helped hundreds of young people find their place in the creative and digital industry, who have gone on to gain meaningful employment. Could you be next?

The important stuff…

It’s FREE

12-weeks

2 days a week!

Who is it for?

You’re 18-25

You’ve left education

You’re creative & collaborative

You want to kickstart a creative & digital career

What you’ll get

Opportunity to work with a real client

Chance to work on a live brief

Make industry connections

Hands-on industry learning

If you’re interested in applying for or finding out more about one of Agent Academy’s future programmes, get in touch with the team.

LEAP

Agent Academy has recently launched its free, unique, industry designed and personalised e-learning platform, Leap, to help people get the skills they need to kickstart a new career. The online platform allows you to learn in a new way, enabling you to realise your potential and find your place in the creative and digital industry.

Leap’s courses are designed by industry leaders, focusing on the skills they look for in aspiring marketers. It gives you a perfect first step into the industry, with solid foundations in the most important areas of marketing.

The great thing about Leap is it’s flexible and fits around your life, whether you’re at home or on the go. However you learn, Leap will help you gain the industry experience, insight, knowledge and know-how you need to change career and make a start in marketing.

As you make your way through the courses, Leap will build a skills portfolio that demonstrates and evidences the skills that you’ve learnt, helping you take the step into your next career.

To access Agent Academy’s free e-learning platform, LEAP, visit: www.learnwithleap.co.uk

PARTNERSHIPS

The creative and digital industry is always looking for new ways to attract and train talent. Skills are the most talked about topic when it comes to industry growth and it’s down to Agent Academy to find the right people for the job.

Agent Academy has positively impacted the creative and digital industry and has been able to do this with the help of its industry partners, who have contributed to the programmes and continue to advocate for the work that it does.

Agent Academy is always on the lookout for new partners, who can support its mission to help the future of creative and digital talent. Agent Academy’s door is always open to talk to individuals and businesses who are passionate about changing the lives of young people. If this sounds like you, then get in touch.

agentacademy.org.uk