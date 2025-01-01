The&Partnership Works with Access Aspiration and The Prince's Trust

We were the first agency to tear down the boundaries between the media, data and creative disciplines. So it follows that we believe in diversity of thought. As such, we invest in reaching and attracting brilliant and diverse talent to build the kind of agency we all want to exist – now and in the future.

When it comes to our hiring processes, we aim to create a level playing field for all. Our industry-leading entry-level recruitment scheme SPARK removes the requirement for applicants to have a university degree and eradicates CVs and personal details from the application process. It is open to anyone regardless of background, age, race, education or past working experience. 50 percent of the people hired have been from under-represented groups.

Additionally, we partner with a number of organisations to provide placements for young people from diverse backgrounds. Our PR founder Jenny Halpern is co-founder of Access Aspiration, giving more than 35,000 young Londoners access to work experience and inspiring industries. Each week during the school holidays, we invite two Access Aspiration students to join us for work experience. We also run a yearly event called Advertising Unlocked, inviting sixth form students from disadvantaged schools in London to join us for the day.

To encourage new talent into the industry, we set up our Girls on Tour initiative in 2018, promoting the industry to young female creative talent. We also recently ran our own “Brilliant Breakfast” with The Prince’s Trust; inviting graduates from across the UK to respond to a creative brief.

We also dedicate time to ensure that people returning from maternity leave (or a break from the industry, for whatever reason) have all the guidance and information they need to make their return a success. We offer 1-1 coaching for returners to ensure they are supported. We are also very open to flexible working to ease people back in, and regularly agree a “phased return” approach.

We understand that a sense of belonging and value is an absolute necessity to help build the right environment for people and ideas to thrive. We want our people to feel confident, supported and valued in their work. It is imperative that every person is treated equally, with a clear path to progression. This way we will continue to attract bright diverse minds that build the bravest and most effective ideas for our clients.