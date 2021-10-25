NatWest Partners With ITV To Champion Small Businesses

Through a series of mini-documentaries titled ‘The Intern', the campaign sees Alison Hammond visit three businesses that bank with NatWest. These include Fiddlers Crisps, a sustainable farm and factory in Lancashire, Honister Slate Mine in the Lake District, and finally Miss Macaroon, a macaroon bakery in Birmingham that employs young adults who need help getting into work.

Alison learns the ropes, finding out what makes the place, and its founders tick; discovering elements of NatWest’s role and support in their success. And of course, causing a bit of well-meaning mayhem along the way.

ITV has ring-fenced funding to give new or lapsed TV brands the opportunity to try TV advertising and help grow their business. NatWest is also offering support through the NatWest Entrepreneur Accelerator Programme, which offers advice on growing a business, alongside wider support and funding to help SMEs unlock their potential. In its flagship report, A Springboard to Recovery, NatWest found the UK’s 1.4 million SMEs represent a powerful engine of prosperity with the potential to deliver as much as £140 billion and 3.2 million jobs to the UK economy by 2030.

The first in the set of the three mini-documentaries airs this week, during the debut of ITV’s latest drama ‘The Long Call’, with the final two films airing later in October and November. The campaign will be supported by OOH, radio, social and digital creative. Media has been planned and booked with Initiative and the supporting creative for social and digital made by Vayner Media.

Tim Snape, executive creative director at Pablo said: “It’s been a pleasure to partner with NatWest and ITV to delve into the stories of Britain’s brilliant small businesses and it’s a privilege to tell these incredible stories. We always had high hopes for the project, but Alison Hammond really helped to build warm relationships with everyone within each business, allowing us to capture something with deeper insight and more emotion than we expected.”

Margaret Jobling, NatWest group chief marketing officer, added: “We’re incredibly excited to join forces with ITV to champion businesses of all shapes and sizes across the UK. Our experience as the UK’s biggest business bank, together with ITV’s extensive regional voice, means we’re well placed to showcase the hard work and determination it takes to run and grow a business.

“We can’t wait for everyone to see the series and help businesses to take advantage of the offer of discounted TV advertising, alongside the invaluable coaching and mentoring we are offering through the NatWest Accelerator programme. Britain’s SMEs form the lifeblood of the local communities they serve, and Alison Hammond, a well-loved and recognisable face on British screens, is the perfect person to help us bring their inspiring stories to life.”

Mark Trinder, director of commercial sales and partnerships, ITV said: "Our work with NatWest on the Backing Business campaign has had a huge impact over the last year in supporting small businesses through the power of TV advertising. This latest campaign highlights the importance of these businesses to the wider economy in a warm and lighthearted way and I'm delighted that, with NatWest, we're showcasing them to viewers."

