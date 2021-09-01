Pablo launches Daily Rewards campaign for Betfair

The socks begin an excited dance through the house, choreographed to the classic tune ‘On A Ragga Tip’ by SL2. Matt King, continuing as the brand’s VO, claims that ‘any day can be a big deal’ for punters with Betfair’s Daily Rewards.

The spots were directed by Sye Allen through MindsEye, with post-production from Coffee & TV and sound by Bark Soho.

The campaign is split between football and horse racing, and the two TVCs are complemented by radio, social media and digital activity.

Stephen Mault, Marketing Director, Betfair said “We continue to challenge Pablo to create campaigns for us that break free of category norms and drive real stand-out. We are really proud of this new fun campaign for Betfair that positions our suite of offers in an exciting and different way to the competition, with this truly through-the-line idea. At Betfair we love a Monday, Wednesday as much as the big Saturday.”

Dan Watts, Executive Creative Director at Pablo said “I think we can all agree that there just aren’t enough sock based adverts out there at the moment. So it’s great to see them help bring the brilliant Betfair Daily Rewards to life in an entertaining way.”

