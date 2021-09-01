Pablo launches Daily Rewards campaign for Betfair
Pablo and Betfair have launched an integrated campaign promoting the brand’s Daily Rewards proposition, enabling loyal customers to access an exclusive offer, any day of the week.
The campaign is the second major sports campaign against the brand’s new positioning, ‘Because we’re Betfair’, which launched this summer with a woolly mammoth dramatically breaking free from being frozen in ice to advertise Betfair removing cash out suspensions - a key bettor pain point.
It features days-of-the-week socks, which come to life in a bettor’s bedroom (director's cut, without legal Ts&Cs below):
The socks begin an excited dance through the house, choreographed to the classic tune ‘On A Ragga Tip’ by SL2. Matt King, continuing as the brand’s VO, claims that ‘any day can be a big deal’ for punters with Betfair’s Daily Rewards.
The spots were directed by Sye Allen through MindsEye, with post-production from Coffee & TV and sound by Bark Soho.
The campaign is split between football and horse racing, and the two TVCs are complemented by radio, social media and digital activity.
Stephen Mault, Marketing Director, Betfair said “We continue to challenge Pablo to create campaigns for us that break free of category norms and drive real stand-out. We are really proud of this new fun campaign for Betfair that positions our suite of offers in an exciting and different way to the competition, with this truly through-the-line idea. At Betfair we love a Monday, Wednesday as much as the big Saturday.”
Dan Watts, Executive Creative Director at Pablo said “I think we can all agree that there just aren’t enough sock based adverts out there at the moment. So it’s great to see them help bring the brilliant Betfair Daily Rewards to life in an entertaining way.”
