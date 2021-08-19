Pablo Pits Garlic Vs Lemon In The Latest Deliveroo Campaign
The tongue-in-cheek battle pits two heroes of flavour - garlic and lemon - against each other in a humorous 90 second spot
19 August 2021
Pablo has unveiled the next iteration of Deliveroo’s new global brand platform ‘Food. We get it’ in a tongue-in-cheek battle which pits two heroes of flavour - garlic and lemon - against each other in a humorous 90 second spot.
The new campaign follows the work in April that showcased Deliveroo’s appreciation for great food, for which Pablo created an ode to garlic; followed swiftly with a love letter to lemon. The new film enters a debate from food lovers - which ingredient is better?
In June, Deliveroo launched a football and food campaign celebrating its sponsorship of the England teams. The ‘England ‘Til We Dine’ campaign played on the role great food plays in our life while we'll be watching the tournament this summer.
Featuring Harry Maguire, Jack Grealish, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and Tyrone Mings, the campaign showed the stars taking their eye off the ball and fixating on food from around the world. It was voiced by television presenter and comedian, Karl Pilkington, who voiced the rhythmic subversion of the traditional football song “England ‘til I Die.”