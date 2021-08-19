Pablo Pits Garlic Vs Lemon In The Latest Deliveroo Campaign

Pablo has unveiled the next iteration of Deliveroo’s new global brand platform ‘Food. We get it’ in a tongue-in-cheek battle which pits two heroes of flavour - garlic and lemon - against each other in a humorous 90 second spot.

The new campaign follows the work in April that showcased Deliveroo’s appreciation for great food, for which Pablo created an ode to garlic; followed swiftly with a love letter to lemon. The new film enters a debate from food lovers - which ingredient is better?