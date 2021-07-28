Costa Coffee launches global Tokyo 2020 campaign

It aims to capture the emotion behind this pursuit and shines a light on the parallels between this daily dedication to perfection by both the athletes and Costa Coffee, which constantly strives for the perfect cup of coffee, every day.

The integrated campaign covers film, OOH, radio advertising right as well as social media, packaging and gamification. It heroes five Olympians across a range of sporting disciplines: Shelayna Oskan-Clarke, British 800m champion; Bianca Walkden, British winner of 2016 Olympic Bronze and three-times Taekwondo World Champion; Jack Laugher MBE, British reigning Olympic Diving Champion; Lydia Valentin, Spanish Champion weightlifter ; Wojciech Nowicki, Polish winner of 2016 Olympic Bronze in Hammer Throw.

Deb Caldow, Costa Coffee Global Brand, Sustainability & Sponsorship Director said: "Costa Coffee is incredibly excited to share this global campaign, celebrating the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 and the talented, resilient and patient athletes competing. We are on an immense growth journey as a brand and believe this global campaign will help shine a light on the pursuit of perfection in every cup of Costa Coffee. We believe we’ve brought a fresh angle on endeavour – dramatizing the unseen preparation that goes behind relentless standards and drive for perfection."