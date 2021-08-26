Deliveroo promotes supermarket partnerships through Pablo

Featuring floating bread clouds and islands of milk waterfalls, mountains made of hot croissants, volcanic exploding eggs and flying bananas, the creative highlights the benefit of having top supermarkets and thousands of products at people’s fingertips, aiming to grab the attention of existing customers as well as raise awareness with new shoppers

Pablo worked with Arch Model Studio (AMS) to create the hand-crafted model sets. With new players entering the on-demand and convenience grocery sector, Deliveroo wanted to cut through by creating a creative platform that tells the brand story in a memorable way and can complement the broader brand platform - Food. We Get it.

Rhianna Smith, Head of Grocery at Deliveroo, said: “We set out to create an ad that captured the evolution of the on-demand grocery space, in a way that felt disruptive in comparison to what audiences are used to seeing on TV. The creative concept is designed to shift the way customers think about doing their food shopping by bringing grocery essentials to life through memorable storytelling, celebrating Deliveroo’s 20-minute delivery proposition. From forgotten ingredients to ordering everything needed to host an extended family BBQ, with on-demand grocery, there’s a world of groceries at their fingertips to cater for all needs, and we hope this is what audiences take away from the new campaign.”

Dan Watts, ECD at Pablo, addded: “It’s been a bread-based joy bringing to life the future of grocery shopping with Deliveroo - and what a gift to never again have to walk 15 minutes in the North London rain for last minute milk.”

Credits:

Client: Deliveroo Marketing Director, UKI: Emily Somers

Head of Grocery Marketing: Rhianna Smith

Marketing Manager, grocery: Margarita Lovi

Marketing Manager, media and campaigns: Charlie Hazzan

Creative agency: Pablo

Executive Creative Director: Dan Watts

Creative Director: Nikki Lindman

Creatives: Amy Fasey & Jacob Hellstrom

Partner and Head of Planning: Mark Sng

Planning Director: Imali Hettiarachchi

Managing Director: Hannah Penn

Business Director: Gina Hood

Account Director: Britt Anderson

Account Manager: Elise Goodwin

Head of Production: Tom Moxham

Agency Producer: Charlotte Lipsius

Pulse Films Director - Ninian Doff

Executive Producer - James Sorton

Producer - John Bannister

DOP - Tristan Oliver

Production Designer - Arthur De Borman

Set Builder - Arch Studios

Editor - Leo King @ Stitch

Post-Production: Untold Studios

Executive Producer: Tom Igglesden

Post Producer: Ella Glazer

VFX Leads: Alex Kulikov, Martino Madeddu, Sebastian Caldwell

Sound: Jonathan Dreyfus @ StareCrazy