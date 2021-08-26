Deliveroo promotes supermarket partnerships through Pablo
Campaign celebrates partnership with Co-op, Waitrose, Aldi, Morrisons, and Sainsbury’s
26 August 2021
A new campaign from Deliveroo, called 'A new world', launches today (26 August) to celebrate its on-demand grocery offering.
Created by Pablo, produced by Pulse Films and directed by Ninian Doff, it takes viewers on a journey through a wonderful world of groceries, where all their favourite supermarkets can be found in one place and be delivered to doors in as little as 20 minutes, thanks to Deliveroo.
Featuring floating bread clouds and islands of milk waterfalls, mountains made of hot croissants, volcanic exploding eggs and flying bananas, the creative highlights the benefit of having top supermarkets and thousands of products at people’s fingertips, aiming to grab the attention of existing customers as well as raise awareness with new shoppers
Pablo worked with Arch Model Studio (AMS) to create the hand-crafted model sets. With new players entering the on-demand and convenience grocery sector, Deliveroo wanted to cut through by creating a creative platform that tells the brand story in a memorable way and can complement the broader brand platform - Food. We Get it.
Rhianna Smith, Head of Grocery at Deliveroo, said: “We set out to create an ad that captured the evolution of the on-demand grocery space, in a way that felt disruptive in comparison to what audiences are used to seeing on TV. The creative concept is designed to shift the way customers think about doing their food shopping by bringing grocery essentials to life through memorable storytelling, celebrating Deliveroo’s 20-minute delivery proposition. From forgotten ingredients to ordering everything needed to host an extended family BBQ, with on-demand grocery, there’s a world of groceries at their fingertips to cater for all needs, and we hope this is what audiences take away from the new campaign.”
Dan Watts, ECD at Pablo, addded: “It’s been a bread-based joy bringing to life the future of grocery shopping with Deliveroo - and what a gift to never again have to walk 15 minutes in the North London rain for last minute milk.”
Credits:
Client: Deliveroo Marketing Director, UKI: Emily Somers
Head of Grocery Marketing: Rhianna Smith
Marketing Manager, grocery: Margarita Lovi
Marketing Manager, media and campaigns: Charlie Hazzan
Creative agency: Pablo
Executive Creative Director: Dan Watts
Creative Director: Nikki Lindman
Creatives: Amy Fasey & Jacob Hellstrom
Partner and Head of Planning: Mark Sng
Planning Director: Imali Hettiarachchi
Managing Director: Hannah Penn
Business Director: Gina Hood
Account Director: Britt Anderson
Account Manager: Elise Goodwin
Head of Production: Tom Moxham
Agency Producer: Charlotte Lipsius
Pulse Films Director - Ninian Doff
Executive Producer - James Sorton
Producer - John Bannister
DOP - Tristan Oliver
Production Designer - Arthur De Borman
Set Builder - Arch Studios
Editor - Leo King @ Stitch
Post-Production: Untold Studios
Executive Producer: Tom Igglesden
Post Producer: Ella Glazer
VFX Leads: Alex Kulikov, Martino Madeddu, Sebastian Caldwell
Sound: Jonathan Dreyfus @ StareCrazy