Pablo relaunches Costa Coffee Club

This campaign marks another successful advertising launch for Pablo and Costa's UK&I team as it continues with its working relationship beyond the original partnership of the Costa Coffee global account.

Pablo was appointed in 2019, after a pitch to work on the brand’s global account. Since then, the agency has gone on to create the UK 2020 Christmas campaign as well as several seasonal campaigns, including the celebratory 50th Birthday campaign for both global and UK markets, as well the current bold UK Summer campaign.

Tim Snape, executive creative director at Pablo, said: “I’m really proud that we’ve built such a strong family together and am pleased and excited that we’re extending the relationship. There’s so much innovation and product development going on it’s like being in a coffee flavoured Willy Wonka factory every day. Our new work for the Costa Club reflects the fun side of Costa Coffee we’re exploring more and more, giving anyone, anywhere a taste of the unmistakable feeling of freeness.”

Jon Fisher, head of digital UK, at Costa Coffee, added: “M&C Saatchi and Pablo have been amazing partners in creating and reimagining what loyalty means for Costa Coffee. They’ve helped us to deliver a simple and more generous proposition, which will continue to build on the love that our customers have for the Costa Coffee brand. We are excited for the evolution of the programme as we continue to listen and learn more from our customers.”

