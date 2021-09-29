Pablo relaunches Costa Coffee Club
With six million members Costa Coffee Club is one of UK's largest loyalty schemes
29 September 2021
Costa Coffee has worked with Pablo London to create a new brand identity and strategic positioning for the Costa Club loyalty scheme to help propel it into its next chapter.
The new positioning celebrates the feeling you get when you get something for free. To bring this to life, Pablo worked with Barcelona-based design studio Cabeza Patata to create a quirky range of characters to capture the spirit of the new positioning and communicate the feeling of ‘freeness’.
1/2Costa Club Weekend
2/2Costa Club
This campaign marks another successful advertising launch for Pablo and Costa's UK&I team as it continues with its working relationship beyond the original partnership of the Costa Coffee global account.
Pablo was appointed in 2019, after a pitch to work on the brand’s global account. Since then, the agency has gone on to create the UK 2020 Christmas campaign as well as several seasonal campaigns, including the celebratory 50th Birthday campaign for both global and UK markets, as well the current bold UK Summer campaign.
Tim Snape, executive creative director at Pablo, said: “I’m really proud that we’ve built such a strong family together and am pleased and excited that we’re extending the relationship. There’s so much innovation and product development going on it’s like being in a coffee flavoured Willy Wonka factory every day. Our new work for the Costa Club reflects the fun side of Costa Coffee we’re exploring more and more, giving anyone, anywhere a taste of the unmistakable feeling of freeness.”
Jon Fisher, head of digital UK, at Costa Coffee, added: “M&C Saatchi and Pablo have been amazing partners in creating and reimagining what loyalty means for Costa Coffee. They’ve helped us to deliver a simple and more generous proposition, which will continue to build on the love that our customers have for the Costa Coffee brand. We are excited for the evolution of the programme as we continue to listen and learn more from our customers.”
CREDITS
Client: Costa Coffee
UK & I Marketing Director: Kirstey Elston
UK Senior Marketing Manager: Matt Flint
UK Brand and Strategy Marketing Manager: Emma Bache
Head of Digital UK: Jon Fisher
Senior Global Loyalty & Consumer Engagement Manager: Patrick Steele
Loyalty Manager: Alice Davis
Global Senior CRM and Loyalty Manager: Tara Manning
M&C Saatchi
Managing Partner: Annabel Mackie
Business Director: Flic Theobald
Account Director: Richard Vaughn
Chief Data Strategy Officer: James Calvert
Strategist: Jacob Colman
Data Strategist: Jules Peysson
Pablo & Production Company
Executive Creative Director: Tim Snape
Creative Director: Ronaldo Tavares, Tom Woodington, Robin Temple
Joint Managing Director: Harriet Knight
Business Director: Rachel Clapp
Senior Account Manager: Lindsey Cockle
Project Manager: Kelly Watts
Design lead: Mark Harrison
Planning Partner: Mark Sng
Planning Director: Joan Devereux
Production Company: Cabeza Patata