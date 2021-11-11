Kevin The Carrot Is Back In Aldi Christmas Campaign

Marcus, who has told of his own impoverished childhood in Wythenshawe, Manchester, has waged a high-profile campaign over the past 18 months to increase the support available to vulnerable children.

Aldi currently works with Neighbourly - who link businesses to charitable organisations in local communities – to donate its surplus food to local causes.

Neighbourly CEO, Steve Butterworth, said: "We're delighted to be supporting Aldi in their year-round food redistribution programme and in their commitment to donate 1.8 million meals this Christmas. These donations will help a record number of families across the UK during what is expected to be the busiest year on record for local charities and causes."

This is the sixth successive year that Aldi’s Christmas ad campaign has featured Kevin the Carrot, with last year’s ad campaign racking up over 5 million views online.

Sean McGinty, marketing director at Aldi UK, said: “Christmas is a time for hope, and we’re privileged to be working with Marcus, who is one of the most inspirational young people in the UK, having done so much in the past 18 months to help provide free school meals for children.

“At the same time, it wouldn’t be the festive season without Kevin the Carrot on our TV screens, and we’re thrilled to be bringing him back for the sixth year for his many fans, in what we think is his best Yuletide performance yet. We hope our campaign will remind everyone of the true meaning of Christmas.”

On the re-appearance of Kevin the Carrot, McGinty added; “Every year the anticipation for our most famous brand asset builds and this year Kevin gets to help a new character, Ebanana Scrooge, discover the true meaning of Christmas. It’s a play on a famous tale linking to the Christmas traditions that we know customers love.”

Dave Price, chief creative officer at McCann Manchester, part of McCann UK, said: It took nearly a year of searching in Monty Don’s library, to unearth this classic vegetable tale. A Christmas Carrot by Charles Chickens. Now everyone knows Dickens ripped off Chickens about 20 years later, but few people know the original story. A humble carrot takes a rotten banana on a journey to find turkey, pudding and the true meaning of Christmas. This is Kevin The Carrot’s 6th adventure and we’re really hoping that he, along with this original Charles Chickens tale, will be everyone’s favourite this Christmas."

