Aldi Replaces Kevin The Carrot With Ebanana Scrooge In Christmas Ad

Aldi has released its teaser Christmas campaign with a new character - Ebanana Scrooge, a banana who hates Christmas, based on A Christmas Carol's Ebeneezer Scrooge. This marks the first time in the last five years that the supermarket has not featured the popular Kevin The Carrot in its Christmas advertising.

The campaign has been created McCann Manchester.

The 20-second spot sees baby Ebanana waiting for Santa, plated up alongside a mince pie as the log fire roars on Christmas Eve. But then a mystery hand appears and takes the mince pie, leaving the banana behind. It ends with Ebanana jumping up angrily and adding, "I hate Christmas…"