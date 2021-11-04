This Is Not Just Any Christmas Food Ad. M&S Food Brings Percy Pig To Life

Marks & Spencer is launching two Christmas campaigns today - one for its festive food and another for its Christmas clothing.

M&S Food’s campaign brings Percy Pig to life, voiced by Tom Holland, to showcase the very best festive food and gifts. Whilst M&S Clothing continues with ‘Anything but Ordinary’ - the musical ad shows off a range of clothing and encourages customers to make the entire season anything but ordinary.

The Food campaign, created by Grey London, sees the iconic Percy Pig brought to life for the very first time through market-leading animation. Percy, voiced by Tom Holland, is awakened in the dead of night by the magic of the Christmas fairy played by Dawn French.

The campaign will launch with a 60-second ad following a social campaign to tease the voice of Percy #whoispercypig

As part of the biggest campaign for several years, the team has also created a further seven ads showing Percy exploring different food products, meaning new content will be released from now until New Year. The campaign will also be executed across the full range of marketing formats including all social channels with bespoke content and, for the first time, a TikTok takeover. The retailer will also heavily utilise its owned channels throughout the season – including iconic Percy Pig carrier bags.

Sharry Cramond, director of marketing for M&S Food, said: “The M&S Christmas Food range this year is better than ever and who better to tell customers about our delicious Christmas food range than the national treasure and much-loved M&S icon himself, Percy Pig. Of course, he couldn't have just any voice, and having Tom Holland give Percy Pig his first words is about as exciting as it gets. Added to that the voice of the one and only Dawn French as the Christmas fairy – it’s the stuff of Christmas dreams!!”

Creatives Sam Haynes and John Gibson at Grey London said, “It’s been a lot of fun, working with an incredible team and bringing the iconic Percy Pig to life. We hope we’ve done him justice for his first outing, bringing some much needed Christmas magic.”