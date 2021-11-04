This Is Not Just Any Christmas Food Ad. M&S Food Brings Percy Pig To Life
Created by Grey London, the Xmas food campaign for M&S continues to build ahead of Percy Pig's 30th birthday next year
04 November 2021
Marks & Spencer is launching two Christmas campaigns today - one for its festive food and another for its Christmas clothing.
M&S Food’s campaign brings Percy Pig to life, voiced by Tom Holland, to showcase the very best festive food and gifts. Whilst M&S Clothing continues with ‘Anything but Ordinary’ - the musical ad shows off a range of clothing and encourages customers to make the entire season anything but ordinary.
The Food campaign, created by Grey London, sees the iconic Percy Pig brought to life for the very first time through market-leading animation. Percy, voiced by Tom Holland, is awakened in the dead of night by the magic of the Christmas fairy played by Dawn French.
The campaign will launch with a 60-second ad following a social campaign to tease the voice of Percy #whoispercypig
As part of the biggest campaign for several years, the team has also created a further seven ads showing Percy exploring different food products, meaning new content will be released from now until New Year. The campaign will also be executed across the full range of marketing formats including all social channels with bespoke content and, for the first time, a TikTok takeover. The retailer will also heavily utilise its owned channels throughout the season – including iconic Percy Pig carrier bags.
Sharry Cramond, director of marketing for M&S Food, said: “The M&S Christmas Food range this year is better than ever and who better to tell customers about our delicious Christmas food range than the national treasure and much-loved M&S icon himself, Percy Pig. Of course, he couldn't have just any voice, and having Tom Holland give Percy Pig his first words is about as exciting as it gets. Added to that the voice of the one and only Dawn French as the Christmas fairy – it’s the stuff of Christmas dreams!!”
Creatives Sam Haynes and John Gibson at Grey London said, “It’s been a lot of fun, working with an incredible team and bringing the iconic Percy Pig to life. We hope we’ve done him justice for his first outing, bringing some much needed Christmas magic.”
The clothing campaign created by ODD, shot by Autumn de Wilde and starring Madisyn Ritland, brings to life a whimsical musical world with the star of the ad dancing through the iconic moments of Christmas – from shopping for presents to having fun in family PJs. The ad is a continuation of the brand platform ‘Anything but Ordinary’ that M&S launched for Autumn/Winter.
As with the Food campaign, the creative will be executed across a range of channels – from print cover wraps to an activation at Waterloo station. M&S will also be taking over three large scale sites bringing to life some of the theatrical magic with hand painted murals. Within TV advertising, Video on Demand will continue to be key, and M&S says that it will be the first UK retailer to use ‘Flowcode’ – an innovation which allows a QR code to be seamlessly worked into the ad.
CREDITS
Food Credits
Head of Creative
Rich Robinson @ M&S
Copywriter and Art Director
Sam Haynes & John Gibson @ Grey London
Film Production Lead
Rachel Amess (Chops) @ M&S
Film Production Assistant
Charlotte Kirk @ M&S
Animation/live action directors
DOM&NIC @ Outsider
Animation/live action producer
John Madsen
Food director
Gus Filgate @ Bite Collective
Food producer
Alex Katz
Edit
Edit house (live action): Final Cut
Editor (live action): Ed Cheesman
Edit producer (live action): Maggie McDermott
Edit house (food): Marshall Street
Editor (food): John Mayes
Post-production
Post facility: MPC
Post producer: Ryan Hancocks
Colourist: Matthieu Toullet
2D Lead: Guy Lubin
CG Lead: Andy Steele
Animation Lead: David Bryan
Audio
Sound studio: Clearcut Sound Studios
Sound engineer: James Clark
Composer: Charlie Smith
Marketing Director
Sharry Cramond @ M&S
Head of Brand Comms
Robbie Black @ M&S
Head of Advertising, Media & Sponsorship
Kate Ilott @ M&S
Advertising & Brand Manager
Katie Hooper (Hoops) @ M&S
Media Strategy Manager
Katy Allison @ M&S
Percy Pig Brand Manager
Meagan Hempenstall.
Design Lead
Barbara Yiapanis
Media Agency
Mindshare
Clothing Credits
Film Director
Autumn De Wilde
Director of Photography
Ben Todd
Executive Creative Director
Nick Stickland
Creative Director
Turhan Osman
Art Director
Emma Jordan
Agency Producers
Dannie Stewart, Lawrie McLintock
Account Team
Sarah Johnston, Marin Daley-Hawkins
Production Company
Anonymous Content
Production Company Producers
James Waters, Juliet Naylor
Post Production House
MPC
Post Producer
Saskia Delius
Edit House
Final Cut
Editor
Miky Wolf
Sound Studio
750
Sound Producer
Aishah Amodu
Sound Designer
Sam Ashwell, Mike Bovill