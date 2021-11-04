John Lewis captures the joy of experiencing Christmas for the first time in ad by adam&eveDDB
A young boy makes friends with a stranded alien in the magical TV commercial
04 November 2021
John Lewis’ 2021 Christmas campaign by adam&eveDDB features a two minute ad called ‘Unexpected Guest’ which tells the joyful story of friendship and celebrates the magic of Christmas moments experienced for the first time.
The campaign aims to reflect our craving for more joyful moments, togetherness and escapism as so many were unable to celebrate with loved ones last year.
Viewers are taken on a magical Christmas journey, all through the eyes of the lead characters, a young boy called Nathan and space traveller Skye, whose spaceship has crash-landed in the woods beside his home. Their friendship develops as Nathan introduces Skye to many of his family’s festive traditions and brings them to life for her in the woods. They decorate the tree with fairy lights, celebrate the tradition of eating and hosting together, as he encourages her to try her first mince pie, and he also introduces her to the joy of thoughtful gifting by giving her his Christmas jumper. Through these shared moments, we see the magic of Christmas through the eyes of someone who has never experienced it before.
The soundtrack is a version of ‘Together in Electric Dreams’, originally released by Philip Oakey and Giorgio Moroder in 1984, performed by Lola Young, a 20 year old singer-songwriter from South London.
Claire Pointon, Director of Customer, said: “After the last 18 months, we wanted our advert to really celebrate this as we look forward to a brighter future. We know our customers are excited for this festive season more than ever, as they reconnect with family and friends. Through the story of Skye and Nathan we celebrate friendship and are reminded of the joy of experiencing Christmas for the first time.”
3.7m My John Lewis members saw the ad via their exclusive email access from 6.30am this morning before it launched on the store’s website and across social media channels at 8am. The ad will first air on TV this evening at 8.15pm on ITV, in a special premiere during The Pride of Britain Awards.
The ad will be brought to life for customers in ten John Lewis Christmas Emporiums, where they will be able to get up close to Skye’s ship and create and share an interactive gif on social media. There are also two Snapchat lenses available today; the first, a selfie lens, which lets you become a space-traveller like Skye and the second is an outward facing lens, which lets the users play with Skye’s spaceship in their very own world.
A version of Nathan’s Christmas jumper that he gifts to Skye will be available in store and on johnlewis.com in mens, womens and childrens sizes (£14-£29); 10% of the profits for each jumper sold will go equally to the Give a Little Love charities FareShare and Home-Start UK. All the products featured in the ad are from John Lewis, customers will be able to shop key scenes and make purchases directly from them.
My John Lewis Members will also have exclusive access to a virtual experience on the app and the website ‘Unexpected Guest: The Experience’. Members will be able to take on the character of Nathan and explore the world of the advert through his eyes, discovering AR characters and downloadable prizes for children such as printable toys and activities. There will also be hidden characters from previous ad waiting to be found.
CREDITS
CLIENT: JOHN LEWIS & PARTNERS
Director of Customer: Claire Pointon Director of Creative and Content: Matt Richmond Head of Brand Marketing: Rosie Hanley
Advertising Lead: Emma Wood
Senior Advertising Manager: Holly Kicul
Senior Advertising Executive: Rebecca Stevens Senior Advertising Executive: Ellie Smith
CREATIVE AGENCY:ADAM&EVEDDB
Chief Creative Officer: Richard Brim
Joint Chief Executive Officer: Tammy Einav Managing Director: Paul Billingsley
Creative Directors: Matt Gay & Feargal Ballance Copywriter: Matt Gay & Feargal Ballance & Patrick McClelland
Art director: Matt Gay, Feargal Ballance
Executive Producer: Sally Pritchett
Integrated Producer: Clio McLeary
Assistant Producer: Claire Peacock
Project Manager: AmyWaldman Designer/Typographer: King Henry: Dave Robinson Head of Integrated Production: Ben Sharpe
Head of Diversity, Equality & Inclusion: Bukola Garry
Chief Strategy Officer: Martin Beverley
Planning Partner: Hugh DeWinton
Senior Planner: Sian Iles
Business Director: Jo Lorimer
Account Director: Charlie Poole
Account Managers: Emily Bristowe
Business Affairs: Layla Husted / Lois Edwards / Gemma Davies Legal Counsel: Candice Macleod / Tom Campbell / Trine Odin
MEDIA:
Media agency: Manning Gottlieb OMD
CEO: Natalie Bell
Managing Director: Katrina Bozicevich
Executive Director: Glenn Berchnall
Business Director: Ryan Cummins
Account Director: Lauren Ashford
Strategy & Planning : Matthew Philip & David Bielenberg
Executive Director, Head of Creativity and Innovation: Tamara Cross
AV Media Planners: Gabriella Michalski, Daniel Baker &Tom Brown
Social Media Planners: Gilad Mandelboim & Lucie Barnett
DigitalVideo Planners: Erika Maciulyte & Gareth Treacher
PRODUCTION COMPANY
Production company: Smuggler
Producer: Ewen Brown
Production Manager: Marketa Husecka
Director: Mark Molloy
D.O.P: Greig Fraser Production
Designer: Nathan Parker
Costume Designer: Rosa Dias
Hair & Makeup Artist: Michele Baylis
Casting: Ali Fearnley
POST PRODUCTION PARTNERS
Editing Company: Work Editorial
Editor: Stewart Reeves
Edit Assistant: Rain Keene
Editing Producer: Ellie McNaughtan
Post Production: nineteentwenty
VFX Supervisor: Bill McNamara
2DVFX Supervisor & Creative Director: Ludo Fealy CGVFX Supervisor: Ben Thomas
2D Artists: Jamie Stitson,Adam McHale, Humayun Mirza, Nicole Palucsis, Jessica Hayes, David Ince, Joseph Dymond, Chrys Aldred, Matt Hutchins 3D Artist: Ivan Tomovic,Andrew Maccabe,Alison Stott, JamesWhite, Guido Pagotto, Mike Farrar, David Rencsenyi
DMP & Environment Artist: Emilis Baltrusaitis, Aurelien Ronceray
Motion Graphics: Anthony Scott
Concept: Jake Lunt Davies, Nathan McKenna
Colourist: Kai Van Beers
Colour assist: Elliott Ward
VFX Producer: David Keegan
Music Supervisor: Leland
Audio Post Production: Factory
Sound Engineer: Anthony Moore
Sound Producer: Beth Massey
MUSIC
Track Name: Together In Electric Dreams
Music Supervisor: Leland Music (Abi Leland, Ed Bailie &Toby Williams)
Library, Licensed or Commissioned: Licensed Composers: Philip Oakey / Giorgio Moroder
Artist: Lola Young
Music Producer: David Kosten
Master: Universal Music Group / Island Records Publishers: BMG Rights Management (UK) Limited (50%) /Warner Chappell North America Limited (50%)