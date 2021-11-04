John Lewis captures the joy of experiencing Christmas for the first time in ad by adam&eveDDB

The soundtrack is a version of ‘Together in Electric Dreams’, originally released by Philip Oakey and Giorgio Moroder in 1984, performed by Lola Young, a 20 year old singer-songwriter from South London.

Claire Pointon, Director of Customer, said: “After the last 18 months, we wanted our advert to really celebrate this as we look forward to a brighter future. We know our customers are excited for this festive season more than ever, as they reconnect with family and friends. Through the story of Skye and Nathan we celebrate friendship and are reminded of the joy of experiencing Christmas for the first time.”

3.7m My John Lewis members saw the ad via their exclusive email access from 6.30am this morning before it launched on the store’s website and across social media channels at 8am. The ad will first air on TV this evening at 8.15pm on ITV, in a special premiere during The Pride of Britain Awards.

The ad will be brought to life for customers in ten John Lewis Christmas Emporiums, where they will be able to get up close to Skye’s ship and create and share an interactive gif on social media. There are also two Snapchat lenses available today; the first, a selfie lens, which lets you become a space-traveller like Skye and the second is an outward facing lens, which lets the users play with Skye’s spaceship in their very own world.

A version of Nathan’s Christmas jumper that he gifts to Skye will be available in store and on johnlewis.com in mens, womens and childrens sizes (£14-£29); 10% of the profits for each jumper sold will go equally to the Give a Little Love charities FareShare and Home-Start UK. All the products featured in the ad are from John Lewis, customers will be able to shop key scenes and make purchases directly from them.

My John Lewis Members will also have exclusive access to a virtual experience on the app and the website ‘Unexpected Guest: The Experience’. Members will be able to take on the character of Nathan and explore the world of the advert through his eyes, discovering AR characters and downloadable prizes for children such as printable toys and activities. There will also be hidden characters from previous ad waiting to be found.