John Lewis Launches 'Let Life Happen' Home Insurance Campaign

Claire Pointon, customer director for John Lewis said: “We wanted to inject joy, freedom and humour into this campaign. The story we landed on fulfils this, with the idea that when you have John Lewis’ Home Insurance with the option of accidental damage cover, you don’t need to worry anymore, you can just ‘let life happen’.

“The ad playfully highlights the things that could happen as Reggie dances around, freely expressing himself, from knocked vases and picture frames, to paint on the carpet and nail varnish along the bannisters.”

In addition to TV slots the campaign will feature on YouTube, streaming services, social media channels, and appear on digital screens outside Waitrose stores.

Last year, the John Lewis Partnership set out a five year business transformation plan in which it committed to spend £100 million to quadruple the size of its financial services business by offering new products and services like savings and insurance.