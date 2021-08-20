Adam&EveDDB Remind Us Of The Joys Of Train Travel In A New Film For Avanti West Coast

The effortless, enjoyable experience of rail travel is brought to life in a new major campaign for Avanti West Coast created by adam&eveDDB – and starring a rollerblading turtle.

‘Feel Good Travel’ follows the joyous journey of a turtle who skillfully ducks and dives through the streets of London on its rollerblades, avoiding the tedium of traffic jams and roadworks and effortlessly escaping to the countryside – much to the surprise of a horse and some sheep.

The idea is to remind people that travel is about so much more than the destination, and evoke the unmatchable sensation that a super speedy Avanti West Coast train journey gives us – without resorting to any of the usual tropes.

Kate Squires, marketing director, Avanti West Coast said: “We really want to inject a feel good vibe when people think about travelling with us. That’s the purpose of this campaign.

“We’re incredibly excited to bring people back on-board and shout about all of the great reasons why it’s the best way to get around. This is the perfect way to do it.”

It breaks on television on August 20 with a 60-second film, directed by Tom Kuntz through MJZ. The ad also appears on video-on-demand, out-of-home sites and radio, in print and digital media, and with supporting social activations.

Media strategy and buying has been handled by the7stars.

Avanti West Coast is the train operator for intercity services on the West Coast Main Line.