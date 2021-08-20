Adam&EveDDB Remind Us Of The Joys Of Train Travel In A New Film For Avanti West Coast
‘Feel Good Travel’ campaign follows the journey of a turtle who ducks and dives through the streets of London on its rollerblades
20 August 2021
The effortless, enjoyable experience of rail travel is brought to life in a new major campaign for Avanti West Coast created by adam&eveDDB – and starring a rollerblading turtle.
‘Feel Good Travel’ follows the joyous journey of a turtle who skillfully ducks and dives through the streets of London on its rollerblades, avoiding the tedium of traffic jams and roadworks and effortlessly escaping to the countryside – much to the surprise of a horse and some sheep.
The idea is to remind people that travel is about so much more than the destination, and evoke the unmatchable sensation that a super speedy Avanti West Coast train journey gives us – without resorting to any of the usual tropes.
Kate Squires, marketing director, Avanti West Coast said: “We really want to inject a feel good vibe when people think about travelling with us. That’s the purpose of this campaign.
“We’re incredibly excited to bring people back on-board and shout about all of the great reasons why it’s the best way to get around. This is the perfect way to do it.”
It breaks on television on August 20 with a 60-second film, directed by Tom Kuntz through MJZ. The ad also appears on video-on-demand, out-of-home sites and radio, in print and digital media, and with supporting social activations.
Media strategy and buying has been handled by the7stars.
Avanti West Coast is the train operator for intercity services on the West Coast Main Line.
CREDITS
Client/s Team:
Job Title: Sarah Copley, Executive Director Commercial
Job Title: Kate Squires, Interim Marketing Director
Job Title: Catrin Williams, Senior Marketing Communications Manager
Job Title: Rachel Wallace, Marketing Communications Executive
Agency: adam&eveDDB
Chief Creative Officer: Richard Brim
Creative Directors: Christian Sewell and Andy McAnaney
Creatives: Simone Wärme and Jeppe Vidstrup
Agency producers: Michael MacMillan, Kate Taylor, Jaki-Jo Hannan, Adaeze Ndakoji, Michael McCarthy & Carrie Moores
Planners: Paulina Thompson & Beth Mackenzie
Project Manager: Simon Ballam
Joint CEO: Tammy Einav & Mat Goff
Managing Director: Paul Billingsley
Managing Partner: Charlotte Cook
Account Directors: Charlotte Ellison & Nick Wilkie
Business Affairs: Dolores King, Lois Edwards, Gemma Davies
Design: King Henry
Designer: Paul Knowles, Matt Bryce
Typographer: Paul Knowles, Matt Bryce, Dave Callow
Retouch: Dan Jackson
Media agency: 7Stars
Media planners: Jasmine Allen, Steffan Lee, Lynsey Brook, Emma Knighton, Jack Paton
Production company: MJZ
Director: Tom Kuntz
Producer: Sophie Brooks
D.O.P: Justin Brown
Editing Company: Whitehouse
Producer: Annabel Bennett
Editor: Russell Ike
Post-Production: Untold
Exec Producer: Tom Iggleston
Producer: George Reid
Creative Director: Ben Cronin
VFX Supervisor: Tom Raynor
Grade: Company 3
Colourist: Stefan Sonnenfeld
Music Supervisor: Harley Beckman Hawksley @ Theodore
Music Researcher: Daniel McLaren
Soundtrack name and composer: Badala Zamanda / Joel Hannier & Zohra Aissouai
Audio Post-Production: 750mph
Producer: Jessica Ringshall
Sound Design: Sam Ashwell