adam&eveDDB x Avanti West Coast.

Adam&EveDDB Remind Us Of The Joys Of Train Travel In A New Film For Avanti West Coast

‘Feel Good Travel’ campaign follows the journey of a turtle who ducks and dives through the streets of London on its rollerblades

By Creative Salon

20 August 2021

The effortless, enjoyable experience of rail travel is brought to life in a new major campaign for Avanti West Coast created by adam&eveDDB – and starring a rollerblading turtle.

‘Feel Good Travel’ follows the joyous journey of a turtle who skillfully ducks and dives through the streets of London on its rollerblades, avoiding the tedium of traffic jams and roadworks and effortlessly escaping to the countryside – much to the surprise of a horse and some sheep.

The idea is to remind people that travel is about so much more than the destination, and evoke the unmatchable sensation that a super speedy Avanti West Coast train journey gives us – without resorting to any of the usual tropes.

Kate Squires, marketing director, Avanti West Coast said: “We really want to inject a feel good vibe when people think about travelling with us. That’s the purpose of this campaign.

“We’re incredibly excited to bring people back on-board and shout about all of the great reasons why it’s the best way to get around. This is the perfect way to do it.”

It breaks on television on August 20 with a 60-second film, directed by Tom Kuntz through MJZ. The ad also appears on video-on-demand, out-of-home sites and radio, in print and digital media, and with supporting social activations.

Media strategy and buying has been handled by the7stars.

Avanti West Coast is the train operator for intercity services on the West Coast Main Line.

CREDITS

Client/s Team:

Job Title: Sarah Copley, Executive Director Commercial

Job Title: Kate Squires, Interim Marketing Director

Job Title: Catrin Williams, Senior Marketing Communications Manager

Job Title: Rachel Wallace, Marketing Communications Executive

Agency: adam&eveDDB

Chief Creative Officer: Richard Brim

Creative Directors: Christian Sewell and Andy McAnaney

Creatives: Simone Wärme and Jeppe Vidstrup

Agency producers: Michael MacMillan, Kate Taylor, Jaki-Jo Hannan, Adaeze Ndakoji, Michael McCarthy & Carrie Moores

Planners: Paulina Thompson & Beth Mackenzie

Project Manager: Simon Ballam

Joint CEO: Tammy Einav & Mat Goff

Managing Director: Paul Billingsley

Managing Partner: Charlotte Cook

Account Directors: Charlotte Ellison & Nick Wilkie

Business Affairs: Dolores King, Lois Edwards, Gemma Davies

Design: King Henry

Designer: Paul Knowles, Matt Bryce

Typographer: Paul Knowles, Matt Bryce, Dave Callow

Retouch: Dan Jackson

Media agency: 7Stars

Media planners: Jasmine Allen, Steffan Lee, Lynsey Brook, Emma Knighton, Jack Paton

Production company: MJZ

Director: Tom Kuntz

Producer: Sophie Brooks

D.O.P: Justin Brown

Editing Company: Whitehouse

Producer: Annabel Bennett

Editor: Russell Ike

Post-Production: Untold

Exec Producer: Tom Iggleston

Producer: George Reid

Creative Director: Ben Cronin

VFX Supervisor: Tom Raynor

Grade: Company 3

Colourist: Stefan Sonnenfeld

Music Supervisor: Harley Beckman Hawksley @ Theodore

Music Researcher: Daniel McLaren

Soundtrack name and composer: Badala Zamanda / Joel Hannier & Zohra Aissouai

Audio Post-Production: 750mph

Producer: Jessica Ringshall

Sound Design: Sam Ashwell

