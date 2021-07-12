camelot tokyo adam&eve DDB

The National Lottery celebrates Team GB athletes in humorous new campaign

New work from Adam&EveDDB shows the public trying to help Olympics stars

By Creative Salon

12 July 2021

The National Lottery operator Camelot is launching a summer-long, fully integrated multi-channel campaign by Adam&EveDDB to remind players that every time they play a National Lottery game they’re helping Team GB and ParalympicsGB athletes in Tokyo.

Running across TV, Radio, Digital and high-impact OOH as well as on all owned National Lottery channels and in 44,000 National Lottery retailers across the UK, the campaign the athlete-studded blockbuster TV ad features sprinter Jonnie Peacock MBE, wheelchair tennis player Jordanne Whiley MBE, taekwondo athlete Lutalo Muhammad, discus thrower Dan Greaves, paracanoeist Emma Wiggs MBE and race walker Tom Bosworth.

Members of the public try to lend their support to the athletes by making cups of tea, attempting to put them through their paces (badly!), and gathering up household items for them to practice with (such as piles of plates for discuses). As the ad draws to a close, a voiceover from Dermot O’Leary declares: “There is an easier way to support our athletes. Just play The National Lottery. When you play a little, you help our athletes a lot.”

Alongside the core campaign, advertising for the individual National Lottery games will be badged with the Team GB and ParalympicsGB logos, and the Lotto ‘It Could Be You’ TV ads will be updated with a Tokyo twist. As the Games begin, the advertising will shift to celebrate gold medals as they happen in real time – putting National Lottery players at the heart of every triumph.

Camelot’s Chief Marketing Officer, Keith Moor, said: “Over the course of this momentous summer of sport, National Lottery players should feel incredibly proud of their contribution, so we’ll be connecting purpose with play at every possible opportunity. We truly can’t wait to collectively celebrate all of the winning moments.”

CREDITS

Project: The National Lottery “You Play Your Part”

Camelot UK Lotteries Limited:

Keith Moor, CMO

Anna McInally, Head of Marketing Communications

Sophie Morgan, Marketing Manager

Uzma Arif, Brand Manager

Creative Agency: adam&eveDDB

CEO: Tammy Einav, Matt Goff

Group Executive Creative Director: Ben Tollett

Creative Directors: Steve Wioland, Matt Woolner

Social Director: Sophie Chaytor-Grubb

Social Creatives: Rebecca Wilson, Josh Dishman

Global Planning Partner: Heather Alderson

Planning Director: Stuart Williams

Senior Planner: Sarah Benson

Managing Partner: Sam LeCoeur

Business Director: Victoria Ellis

Account Director: Ashley Lewis, Cosmo Haskard

Account Manager: Tejen Shah, Frankie Cuffaro

Project Manager: Jackie Barbour

TV Producer: Charles Woodall

Social Producer: Claire Peacock, Lucy Trower

OOH Producer: Jaki Jo Hannan

Media Agency: Dentsu

Chief Strategy Officer: David Grainger

Media Managing Partner: Flora Kong

Media Client Partner: Hayley May

Media Strategy Director: Emma Saddleton

Media Client Director: Dominic Sadler

Media Digital Account Director: George Smart

Production Company: Academy

Executive Producer: Simon Cooper

Producer: Tom Cartwright

Post Producer: Frankie Elster

Director: Si&Ad

Editing Company: Final Cut

Editor: Kit Wells

Post Production: ETC

Audio Post Production: 750mph

VFX Artists: ETC

DOP: Tim Sidell

