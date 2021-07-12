The National Lottery celebrates Team GB athletes in humorous new campaign
New work from Adam&EveDDB shows the public trying to help Olympics stars
12 July 2021
The National Lottery operator Camelot is launching a summer-long, fully integrated multi-channel campaign by Adam&EveDDB to remind players that every time they play a National Lottery game they’re helping Team GB and ParalympicsGB athletes in Tokyo.
Running across TV, Radio, Digital and high-impact OOH as well as on all owned National Lottery channels and in 44,000 National Lottery retailers across the UK, the campaign the athlete-studded blockbuster TV ad features sprinter Jonnie Peacock MBE, wheelchair tennis player Jordanne Whiley MBE, taekwondo athlete Lutalo Muhammad, discus thrower Dan Greaves, paracanoeist Emma Wiggs MBE and race walker Tom Bosworth.
Members of the public try to lend their support to the athletes by making cups of tea, attempting to put them through their paces (badly!), and gathering up household items for them to practice with (such as piles of plates for discuses). As the ad draws to a close, a voiceover from Dermot O’Leary declares: “There is an easier way to support our athletes. Just play The National Lottery. When you play a little, you help our athletes a lot.”
Alongside the core campaign, advertising for the individual National Lottery games will be badged with the Team GB and ParalympicsGB logos, and the Lotto ‘It Could Be You’ TV ads will be updated with a Tokyo twist. As the Games begin, the advertising will shift to celebrate gold medals as they happen in real time – putting National Lottery players at the heart of every triumph.
Camelot’s Chief Marketing Officer, Keith Moor, said: “Over the course of this momentous summer of sport, National Lottery players should feel incredibly proud of their contribution, so we’ll be connecting purpose with play at every possible opportunity. We truly can’t wait to collectively celebrate all of the winning moments.”
CREDITS
Project: The National Lottery “You Play Your Part”
Camelot UK Lotteries Limited:
Keith Moor, CMO
Anna McInally, Head of Marketing Communications
Sophie Morgan, Marketing Manager
Uzma Arif, Brand Manager
Creative Agency: adam&eveDDB
CEO: Tammy Einav, Matt Goff
Group Executive Creative Director: Ben Tollett
Creative Directors: Steve Wioland, Matt Woolner
Social Director: Sophie Chaytor-Grubb
Social Creatives: Rebecca Wilson, Josh Dishman
Global Planning Partner: Heather Alderson
Planning Director: Stuart Williams
Senior Planner: Sarah Benson
Managing Partner: Sam LeCoeur
Business Director: Victoria Ellis
Account Director: Ashley Lewis, Cosmo Haskard
Account Manager: Tejen Shah, Frankie Cuffaro
Project Manager: Jackie Barbour
TV Producer: Charles Woodall
Social Producer: Claire Peacock, Lucy Trower
OOH Producer: Jaki Jo Hannan
Media Agency: Dentsu
Chief Strategy Officer: David Grainger
Media Managing Partner: Flora Kong
Media Client Partner: Hayley May
Media Strategy Director: Emma Saddleton
Media Client Director: Dominic Sadler
Media Digital Account Director: George Smart
Production Company: Academy
Executive Producer: Simon Cooper
Producer: Tom Cartwright
Post Producer: Frankie Elster
Director: Si&Ad
Editing Company: Final Cut
Editor: Kit Wells
Post Production: ETC
Audio Post Production: 750mph
VFX Artists: ETC
DOP: Tim Sidell