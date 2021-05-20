John Lewis Promotes Its Cheaper Own-Brand In New Campaign

John Lewis is launching a new campaign, created by agency adam&eveDDB, targeting younger customers and families to promote its new affordable own-brand, Anyday.

The new Anyday brand is a critical element of it turnaround strategy, which aims to grow market leadership across homeware, technology, baby care and baby clothing.

The TV advert is inspired by situations which illustrate everyday life including: a sister cutting her brother’s hair in the bathroom, a home worker spilling coffee down himself, and a couple eating pizza in front of the TV. It is set to the soundtrack of “The Minute Waltz” by Barbara Streisand.

The Anyday brand was launched last month with over 2,400 stylish, thoughtfully-designed products across homeware, technology, baby care and baby clothing. Prices are on average 20 percent lower than its current own brand. In the autumn over one thousand more products will be added to the range.

Claire Pointon, partner and customer director at John Lewis said: "Our new Anyday range offers John Lewis quality and style at everyday prices and this is the central thought behind our new advertising campaign. The campaign feels different in tone and creative from our usual adverts because we really want to show case how customers live their lives, and highlight the role we can play in their everyday lives. In the advert, we’ve purposefully placed our Anyday products in real, everyday life moments which they can relate to, encouraging them to consider John Lewis as a place they can come and shop with us for more frequent, everyday items. In addition, and to highlight the great everyday value that Anyday delivers to customers, we’ve called out the price of our products for the first time ever in TV advertising."

This is the second major advertising campaign the retailers has run to support its new strategy of focusing on home offer and the role it plays in family lives in the home. Last autumn, it ran a campaign inspired by the humorous situations experienced in our homes during the pandemic. John Lewis also launched a new, glossy, quarterly magazine to reinforce its reputation as an authority on style and design for the home.