Olympians Star In Peloton's First Work by Adam&EveDDB

Peloton has launched a new campaign starring nine current and former Olympians and Paralympians, including Usain Bolt, Kathleen Baker and John John Florence.

The campaign has been created by adam&eveDDB, which last year landed the brief to create advertising for Peloton around the Olympics.

The campaign also features world record holders Allyson Felix and Scout Bassett; track and field champion Andre De Grasse; gymnasts Becky Downie and Ellie Downie; and tennis champion Angelique Kerber.

The film, which has been released on Peloton's social channels, will run on digital channels and TV in the UK, the US, and Canada.