peleton 4/21

Surfer John John Florence

Olympians Star In Peloton's First Work by Adam&EveDDB

New film showcases sporting elite

By Creative Salon

20 April 2021

Peloton has launched a new campaign starring nine current and former Olympians and Paralympians, including Usain Bolt, Kathleen Baker and John John Florence.

The campaign has been created by adam&eveDDB, which last year landed the brief to create advertising for Peloton around the Olympics.

The campaign also features world record holders Allyson Felix and Scout Bassett; track and field champion Andre De Grasse; gymnasts Becky Downie and Ellie Downie; and tennis champion Angelique Kerber.

The film, which has been released on Peloton's social channels, will run on digital channels and TV in the UK, the US, and Canada.

Share

LinkedIn iconx

Now read

Your Privacy

We use cookies to give you the best online experience. Please let us know if you agree to all of these cookies.