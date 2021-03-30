Miller High Life calls its Milwaukee brewery 'The Champagne of Beers Region'
The new campaign has been created by Adam&EveNYC
Miller High Life is following in the footsteps of Champagne, France, by proclaiming the area around its Milwaukee Brewery 'The Champagne of Beers Region' in a new campaign by Adam&EveNYC.
The campaign is timed to coincide with National Tourism Day in the US on May 7, and to make it truly official, the brand is also petitioning the local government to establish a new permanent beer region around the Miller Brewery’s grounds in Milwaukee and declare that only beers invented inside the brewery’s very specific borders, be considered a Champagne of Beers.
The campaign features TV and online ads announcing the move which also includes making one lucky consumer the official Champagne of Beers Region Ambassador, giving them $20,000, beer for a year and an all-expenses paid trip to Milwaukee, WI, to go along with their new title.
The campaign runs across the US from May 3 across social, retail and TV. It will also feature in sports stadiums.
Miller High Life is encouraging fans to sign its official petition to designate the brewery grounds as the Champagne of Beers Region.
Fans are also invited to enter the competition to become Champagne of Beers Region Ambassador by explaining why they’re up to the task in a creative and original post of 50 words or less.
Adam&EveNYC creative directors Toby Kennedy and Jordy Molloy said, "Miller High Life has a rich history in Milwaukee, stretching back over a century. The brewery sits on hallowed ground. And we figured, if champagne can only come from Champagne, France, then why is The Champagne of Beers any different?"
