IAMS Launches world-first mobile app to help find lost dogs through Adam&EveDDB

The Mars petcare brand IAMS is launching a beta version of a mobile app, designed by Adam&EveDDB, that uses technology to help identify dogs by their nose print, which is unique to each dog – much like a human fingerprint.

In the US 10 million pets are reported lost or stolen in the U.S. every year and the NOSEiD app seeks to reunite more lost dogs with their families. It launches this week during the US’s National Pet ID Week.

The NOSEiD app provides any person who finds a lost dog the tools they need to reunite it with its family, right in their smartphone. In addition to using the unique nose print of each dog as part of their pet profile, the app provides resources for pet owners and community members, such as an interactive map of lost dogs, robust pet profiles, a lost dog poster generator and more.

Pet owners can download the app and follow the prompts on the screen to make a profile for their dog, including scans of their dog’s nose and a physical description.

If a dog goes missing, the pet owner can report their dog as lost, and the missing dog alert will instantly be sent to other NOSEiD app users in their community. Anyone who finds a lost dog can use the app to check the lost dog profiles in the community, as well as scan the found dog’s nose to search the NOSEiD app for any matches. Once the dog has been identified, the finder can connect with the pet owner to reunite them with their dog.