Wall's unveils cheeky campaign for Bites ice creams
Work by adam&eveDDB includes special build poster sites
21 June 2021
Adam&eveDDB has created a new campaign for the launch of Wall’s new Bites - mini Magnum, Cornetto and Wall's bite-sized ice creams - involving a series of special build OOH sites and TikTok.
The outdoor work comprises a large hoarding with a giant bite taken out of the top left hand corner. The lead hoarding in Leeds sits below a mural of Leeds football manager Marcelo Bielsa.
CREDITS
Client: Wall's
Brand: Bites (Range)
Project/Campaign name: Bites
First Air Date: 14th June 2021
Client/s Team:
Andre Burger: Vice President
Louise Morley: Brand Manager
Megan Gemmill - UK Assistant Brand Manager
Agency: adam&eveDDB
Chief Creative Officer: Richard Brim
Executive Creative Director/s: Laura Rogers
Creative: Jay Parekh
Creative: Forrest Clancy
Agency producer/s: Cara Swindell
Planner/s: ShuHan Lee
Project Manager: Charmaine Balay
Social: Camile Standen, Osob Yusuf
Joint CEO: Tammy Einav &/ Mat Goff
Managing Partner: Rob Nichol
Business Director/s: Flemming Lerche
Account Director/s: Pablo Arango
Account Manager/s: Rob Tavaré
Business Affairs: Jamie Hirst
Design: King Henry
Designer: Nadine Fer
Post Production: King Henry
Post Producer: Dan Sandalls
3D Artist: Charlie Townsend
Retouch: Dan Jackson
Media agency: Mindshare
Media planner/s: Malay Sud