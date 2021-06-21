walls bites adam&eve

Wall's unveils cheeky campaign for Bites ice creams

Work by adam&eveDDB includes special build poster sites

By Creative Salon

21 June 2021

Adam&eveDDB has created a new campaign for the launch of Wall’s new Bites - mini Magnum, Cornetto and Wall's bite-sized ice creams - involving a series of special build OOH sites and TikTok.

The outdoor work comprises a large hoarding with a giant bite taken out of the top left hand corner. The lead hoarding in Leeds sits below a mural of Leeds football manager Marcelo Bielsa.

CREDITS

Client: Wall's

Brand: Bites (Range)

Project/Campaign name: Bites

First Air Date: 14th June 2021

Client/s Team:

Andre Burger: Vice President

Louise Morley: Brand Manager

Megan Gemmill - UK Assistant Brand Manager

Agency: adam&eveDDB

Chief Creative Officer: Richard Brim

Executive Creative Director/s: Laura Rogers

Creative: Jay Parekh

Creative: Forrest Clancy

Agency producer/s: Cara Swindell

Planner/s: ShuHan Lee

Project Manager: Charmaine Balay

Social: Camile Standen, Osob Yusuf

Joint CEO: Tammy Einav &/ Mat Goff

Managing Partner: Rob Nichol

Business Director/s: Flemming Lerche

Account Director/s: Pablo Arango

Account Manager/s: Rob Tavaré

Business Affairs: Jamie Hirst

Design: King Henry

Designer: Nadine Fer

Post Production: King Henry

Post Producer: Dan Sandalls

3D Artist: Charlie Townsend

Retouch: Dan Jackson

Media agency: Mindshare

Media planner/s: Malay Sud

Share

LinkedIn iconx

Now read

Your Privacy

We use cookies to give you the best online experience. Please let us know if you agree to all of these cookies.