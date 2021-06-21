Wall's unveils cheeky campaign for Bites ice creams

Adam&eveDDB has created a new campaign for the launch of Wall’s new Bites - mini Magnum, Cornetto and Wall's bite-sized ice creams - involving a series of special build OOH sites and TikTok.

The outdoor work comprises a large hoarding with a giant bite taken out of the top left hand corner. The lead hoarding in Leeds sits below a mural of Leeds football manager Marcelo Bielsa.

CREDITS

Client: Wall's

Brand: Bites (Range)

Project/Campaign name: Bites

First Air Date: 14th June 2021

Client/s Team:

Andre Burger: Vice President

Louise Morley: Brand Manager

Megan Gemmill - UK Assistant Brand Manager

Agency: adam&eveDDB

Chief Creative Officer: Richard Brim

Executive Creative Director/s: Laura Rogers

Creative: Jay Parekh

Creative: Forrest Clancy

Agency producer/s: Cara Swindell

Planner/s: ShuHan Lee

Project Manager: Charmaine Balay

Social: Camile Standen, Osob Yusuf

Joint CEO: Tammy Einav &/ Mat Goff

Managing Partner: Rob Nichol

Business Director/s: Flemming Lerche

Account Director/s: Pablo Arango

Account Manager/s: Rob Tavaré

Business Affairs: Jamie Hirst

Design: King Henry

Designer: Nadine Fer

Post Production: King Henry

Post Producer: Dan Sandalls

3D Artist: Charlie Townsend

Retouch: Dan Jackson

Media agency: Mindshare

Media planner/s: Malay Sud