VW launches free electric car charging network with new campaign

adam&eveDDB ad celebrates free charging for all

By Creative Salon

11 June 2021

Adam&eveDDB has created a new campaign for Volkswagen which highlights the fact that the car brand is delivering free electric charging points at 400 Tesco store locations nationwide.

The new campaign, called ‘Sheets’, aims to give the whole country a much-needed boost towards cleaner driving as the charging points have been designed to be accessible for all car brands.

The ad kicks off in a car park, with a man struggling to locate his car as they are all covered by sheets – with the exception of a Volkswagen, which drives off. We then see a woman who cannot locate which car is her taxi as it pulls up, because they are all hidden by the sheets.

The mystery continues, becoming increasingly ridiculous, until we find ourselves in a Tesco car park and see the Volkswagen driver pull up to charge her car thanks to the Pod Point charging station, with the voiceover explaining that the electric charging points are available even to the car brands they’d rather not show on TV.

The work breaks on 12th June, on TV and online, with 60”, 30” and 20” executions.

Sarah Cox, the Head of Marketing at Volkswagen Passenger Cars UK, explains: “Volkswagen literally means the people’s car and we believe that everyone should be able to drive electric cars.  That’s why we’re so proud of our partnership with Tesco and Pod Point because we’re helping build the nation’s charging infrastructure for everyone. Instead of keeping the chargers for Volkswagen drivers only, we have ensured anyone can top up with free, green energy, whatever car brand they choose to drive.” 

Antony Nelson, the Executive Creative Director, adam&eveDDB, adds: “This is a fun and light-hearted spot – which, despite the tone, delivers a serious message thanks to good, old-fashioned story-telling. These chargers aren’t just free for Volkswagen drivers. They’re free for everyone, even the car brands Volkswagen (for obvious reasons) would rather not show on TV.”

A parliamentary review recently acknowledged the UK has a ‘mountain to climb’ to meet its EV targets, mostly because of the lack of charging infrastructure. According to YouGov, concerns over battery life and charging infrastructure are the main reason people aren’t buying EVs.

