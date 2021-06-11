VW launches free electric car charging network with new campaign
adam&eveDDB ad celebrates free charging for all
11 June 2021
Adam&eveDDB has created a new campaign for Volkswagen which highlights the fact that the car brand is delivering free electric charging points at 400 Tesco store locations nationwide.
The new campaign, called ‘Sheets’, aims to give the whole country a much-needed boost towards cleaner driving as the charging points have been designed to be accessible for all car brands.
The ad kicks off in a car park, with a man struggling to locate his car as they are all covered by sheets – with the exception of a Volkswagen, which drives off. We then see a woman who cannot locate which car is her taxi as it pulls up, because they are all hidden by the sheets.
The mystery continues, becoming increasingly ridiculous, until we find ourselves in a Tesco car park and see the Volkswagen driver pull up to charge her car thanks to the Pod Point charging station, with the voiceover explaining that the electric charging points are available even to the car brands they’d rather not show on TV.
The work breaks on 12th June, on TV and online, with 60”, 30” and 20” executions.
Sarah Cox, the Head of Marketing at Volkswagen Passenger Cars UK, explains: “Volkswagen literally means the people’s car and we believe that everyone should be able to drive electric cars. That’s why we’re so proud of our partnership with Tesco and Pod Point because we’re helping build the nation’s charging infrastructure for everyone. Instead of keeping the chargers for Volkswagen drivers only, we have ensured anyone can top up with free, green energy, whatever car brand they choose to drive.”
Antony Nelson, the Executive Creative Director, adam&eveDDB, adds: “This is a fun and light-hearted spot – which, despite the tone, delivers a serious message thanks to good, old-fashioned story-telling. These chargers aren’t just free for Volkswagen drivers. They’re free for everyone, even the car brands Volkswagen (for obvious reasons) would rather not show on TV.”
A parliamentary review recently acknowledged the UK has a ‘mountain to climb’ to meet its EV targets, mostly because of the lack of charging infrastructure. According to YouGov, concerns over battery life and charging infrastructure are the main reason people aren’t buying EVs.
CREDITS
Client: Volkswagen
Brand: Volkswagen
Project/Campaign name: Sheets
First Air Date: 12.06.21
Client/s Team: Glyn Butterworth / Rhidian Taylor
Glyn Butterworth - National Communications Manager
Rhidian Taylor - Marketing Communications Lead for Electric Vehicles
Agency: adam&eveDDB
Chief Creative Officer: Richard Brim
Executive Creative Directors: Ant Nelson & Mike Sutherland
Creative Directors: Ant Nelson & Mike Sutherland
Creative Directors: Feargal Ballance & Matt Gay
Copywriter: Feargal Ballance
Art director: Matt Gay
Agency producer: Sally Pritchett
Planner: Sarah Morning
Project Manager: Bianca Dubois
Joint CEO: Tammy Einav &/ Mat Goff
Managing Partner: Michael McConville
Business Director/s: Louis Lunts
Account Manager/s: Arthur McCormick
Account Executive/s: Foula Schanche
Business Affairs: Klaudia Jozwicka & Layla Husted
Legal Counsel: Trine Odin
Design: King Henry
Designer: Paul Knowles
Media agency: PHD
Media planner/s: Lauren Hertzenberg
Production company: Academy Films
Executive Producer: Medb Riordan
Producer: Juliette Harris
Director: Billy Boyd Cape
D.O.P: Ben Kracun
Editing Company: Ten Three
Editor: Ellie Johnson
Post Production:
VFX Shoot Supervisor : Bill McNamara
VFX Lead Supervisor: Ludo Fealy
2D Artists: Jamie Stitson, Adam McHale, Jessica Hayes, Yanru Yin, Leila Wishart, Claire Larkin,
VFX Producer: David Keegan
Production Assistant: Robyn Borrageiro
Colourist : Toby Tomkins @ Cheat
Music Supervisor: Soundtree
Audio Post Production: Sam Ashwell @ 750mph
Soundtrack name and composer:
Music title: Sub Rosa
Music Supervisor/Licensing Manager: Jay James @ Soundtree
Composer: Joel Hartman and Luis Almau
Music produced by Joel Hartman and Luis Almau
Master controlled by Soundtree Music Ltd
100% published by Soundtree Music Publishing Ltd
Voiceover: Skye Stoppani