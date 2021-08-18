Disability Isn't An Other, It's Humanity - Says The New Paralympics Campaign By adam&eveDDB
The thought-provoking film puts people with disabilities at the heart of the inclusivity agenda
18 August 2021
The sumptuous film created by adam&eveDDB champions inclusion for people living with disabilities on a global scale for the next decade.
Directed by Sam Pilling, the film sets out to shift the narrative around people with disabilities away from one in which they are either stereotyped as objects of pity, or put on a pedestal, in order to emphasise that disability is not an “other” - it is humanity. It launches on Thursday August 19, five days before the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics begins. The Paralympics mark just the start of a ten-year drive for human rights-based progress for the 15 per cent.
The ambitious movement, #WeThe15 - supports the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) and multiple international organisations - takes its name from the 15 per cent of the global population who have a disability: the world’s largest marginalised group forgotten by the inclusivity agenda. For these 1.2 billion people, access to basic human rights such as healthcare, education and employment, are at best limited and at worst non-existent, making it harder for people with disabilities to live, work, thrive, or even survive.
Spearheaded by the IPC and International Disability Alliance, #WeThe15 sees the largest-ever coalition of organisations unite behind this cause – 20 in total, including UN Human Rights, UNESCO, Special Olympics, and The Valuable 500 - with the goal of putting people with disabilities at the heart of the inclusivity agenda.
The campaign by adam&eveDDB is supported by an identity developed by Pentagram, a film by Pulse Films, and PR handled by FleishmanHillard, Porter Novelli and Portland.
Harry Pearce and team’s striking identity for #WeThe15 includes a wordmark, a symbol, and sonic branding by fellow Pentagram partner Yuri Suzuki. The wordmark echoes the hashtag (to ensure maximum visibility across social media) and the symbol is a clear visual representation of what the percentage actually looks like. Throughout the Paralympic Games, athletes will wear temporary tattoos made from the #WeThe15 symbol.
A vibrant shade of purple was chosen for the identity as this represents the international colour of disability. To honour this, a total of 125 iconic global landmarks across six continents - from Tokyo’s Skytree to Niagara Falls - will be illuminated in purple light on August 19 when the campaign launches.
Dozens of brands, including Allianz, Coca Cola, Facebook, Twitter,, Intel, BP, Visa and many more, will show their support by sharing bespoke content, updated logos, and their plans for progressing the inclusivity agenda.
The campaign launch film will be screened by multiple broadcasters around the world including Channel 4 and NBC during the Paralympic Games. The film will also be broadcast live to an audience of over 250 million worldwide during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games Opening Ceremony scheduled to take place on August 24. Twelve days of competition will then follow, with the Closing Ceremony set to be held on September 5.
The film opens with real quotes that show the way people with disabilities are framed by even the well-meaning, before a cast of people with disabilities challenge viewers to recognise them not through those stereotypes, but as ordinary people who demand true inclusion. Filmed in Bogota, Bangkok, London, Johannesburg, Milan and Manila, the film features nearly 40 persons with disabilities assembled in partnership with disabled talent agency and consultancy C Talent.
Contextual outdoor creative designed by Pentagram, emphasising the scale of the community of persons with disabilities, will run in high-profile sites across the UK, USA, Canada, Japan and France, including a complete domination of Piccadilly Lights in London, supported by Ocean Outdoor, provoking audiences to consider the lack of representation in the world around them.
Craig Spence, chief brand and communications officer at the International Paralympic Committee, said: “At the IPC we believe that Change Starts with Sport and through #WeThe15 we want to change the lives of the world’s 1.2 billion persons with disabilities.
“By partnering with multiple international organisations to launch #WeThe15 ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games we want to use the platform of the world’s third biggest sport event to spark a decade long transformation for the world’s largest marginalised group.”
Mat Goff, CEO at adam&eveDDB, added: “WeThe15 gives a voice to the biggest unheard group in the Inclusion agenda. This Tokyo 2020 launch campaign is just the start of a movement that will drive real change for over a billion people worldwide. The more brands and organisations and people that get involved in this movement, the louder that voice will be and the faster the change will come.”
1/7#WeThe15
2/7#WeThe15
3/7#WeThe15
4/7#WeThe15
5/7#WeThe15
6/7#WeThe15
7/7#WeThe15
CREDITS
